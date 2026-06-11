Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion inside: Atmotube PRO 2 Air Quality Tracker

11.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Media Release 11.06.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion inside: Atmotube PRO 2 Air Quality Tracker Sensirion, the expert in indoor air quality, is excited to announce that ATMO, a developer of portable and stationary air quality monitoring solutions, has integrated multiple Sensirion sensing solutions into their new portable air quality tracker Atmotube PRO 2. Designed for everyday air quality awareness, Atmotube PRO 2 provides real-time monitoring of CO2, particulate matter, VOCs, NOx, temperature, and humidity in a compact device with up to 12 days of battery life. Whether at home, at work, while traveling, or outdoors, the device helps users better understand the air they breathe throughout the day, now enriched with GPS for autonomous air quality measurement mapping.

The device features several Sensirion products:. STCC4 CO2 sensor for accurate carbon dioxide monitoring with manual and automatic calibration. SGP41 VOC and NOx sensor for advanced indoor air quality insights. SPS30 particulate matter sensor for reliable PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 measurements. SHT40 temperature and humidity sensor for precise environmental monitoring The sensors provide highly accurate and reliable measurements while enabling compact integration and low power consumption for portable, real-time monitoring. “We have used Sensirion sensors in several generations of our products - we find them to be the optimal combination of accuracy, long term stability and small footprint, which makes it possible to integrate them into wearable / portable devices, just like our Atmotube PRO series” says Alex Pyshkin, R&D Director at ATMO. This collaboration enables portable environmental monitoring that makes invisible air quality conditions visible in everyday life. By providing real-time insights into pollution exposure and indoor air conditions, Atmotube PRO2 helps users make healthier decisions and promotes greater awareness of how the air they breathe impacts wellbeing, focus, recovery, and overall health.

Related links: Learn more about Sensirion sensing solutions Learn more about Atmotube PRO 2

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1'200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at Additional features:

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