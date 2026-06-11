Rajasthan: IMD Warns Of Rain, Strong Winds In Four Divisions As Western Disturbances Turn Active

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 11 (IANS) Rajasthan is likely to witness relief from the ongoing spell of heat and humidity from Thursday as a Western Disturbance becomes active over the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions are expected to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds of 50-60 kmph and light to moderate rainfall between June 11 and June 14.

An orange alert for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for 12 districts, including Jaipur and Alwar. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated locations. Meteorologists said the impact of the weather system is expected to continue across the state until June 14. Despite the forecast, the past 24 hours remained hot and dry, with clear skies and bright sunshine across Rajasthan.

Maximum temperatures between 40 and 46 degrees Celsius were recorded in several districts, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Jaipur and Alwar. Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in the state on Wednesday at 45.9 degrees Celsius. Other major temperature readings included Churu at 44.7 degrees, Phalodi at 43.8 degrees, Jaisalmer at 43 degrees, Bikaner at 42.4 degrees, Barmer at 42.3 degrees and Alwar at 42.2 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has forecast the development of a strong weather system over Rajasthan.

Under its influence, strong winds accompanied by light to moderate rainfall are likely in parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for several districts. Jaipur experienced intense heat on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature touching 42.1 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures also remained high, with the minimum staying above 30 degrees Celsius. Clear skies, strong sunshine and persistent humidity made conditions particularly uncomfortable for residents.

Ajmer recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.8 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels stood at 71 per cent in the morning and 33 per cent in the evening. The combination of strong sunlight and atmospheric moisture intensified the heat during the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected to continue over the coming days.

Hot weather persisted in Udaipur, although temperatures dipped slightly compared to Tuesday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees and a minimum of 26.5 degrees. Weather expert Dr R.S. Deora said rainfall is likely over the next two days. While strong sunshine prevailed during the afternoon, temperatures eased by evening.

Kota continued to reel under intense heat on Wednesday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 41.1 degrees, while the minimum stood at 30.4 degrees Celsius. Hot winds (loo) blew throughout the day, and humidity remained high, forcing many residents indoors and reducing movement on roads during the afternoon.

After enjoying four days of relief due to light showers and strong winds, Alwar witnessed a sharp rise in temperatures. Bright sunshine and intense heat returned from the morning, with the maximum temperature touching around 43 degrees Celsius.

Jodhpur remained in the grip of severe heat. The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius, which was 0.4 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 30.3 degrees Celsius, nearly 2 degrees above normal. High humidity coupled with soaring temperatures caused considerable discomfort throughout the day.

With thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds expected from Thursday onward, residents across Rajasthan may finally get much-needed relief from the prolonged spell of scorching heat and humidity.