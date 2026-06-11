Sachin Pilot Leads Dausa Gathering On Rajesh Pilot's 26Th Death Anniversary Ashok Gehlot Pays Tribute

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 11 (IANS) Rajasthan's political landscape turned its attention to Dausa on Thursday as senior Congress leaders, workers and supporters gathered in large numbers to pay tribute to former Union Minister and farmer leader Rajesh Pilot on his 26th death anniversary.

The annual observance, marked by an interfaith prayer meeting at the Rajesh Pilot Memorial in Bhandana village, drew a strong turnout, underscoring the enduring influence of one of the Congress party's most charismatic mass leaders. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid homage to Rajesh Pilot, joining a host of Congress leaders in remembering the veteran politician's contribution to national politics and farmers' causes.

The prayer meeting began at 10 am, with people arriving at the memorial from early morning. Among those present were Rajesh Pilot's son and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Dausa MP Murari Lal Meena, MLA Deendayal Bairwa, and several MPs, MLAs and senior Congress functionaries. Anticipating a large gathering, the administration made extensive arrangements at the memorial complex, including drinking water facilities, shaded seating areas and designated parking zones. A heavy police deployment was made to regulate traffic and ensure smooth movement around the venue.

Sachin Pilot also wrote on his X, "On the 26th death anniversary of my father, the late Shri Rajesh Pilot ji, I pay my respectful obeisance and offer a heartfelt tribute to him. Service to the nation was the purpose and resolve of his life, which he fulfilled with complete dedication and hard work. His progressive vision and struggle for the welfare of villages, the poor, farmers, and the youth will continue to provide guidance forever."

Twenty-six years after his death, Rajesh Pilot remains one of Rajasthan's most revered Congress leaders. His connection with Dausa continues to define his political legacy, with thousands gathering every year on June 11 to pay their respects. Pilot died in a road accident on June 11, 2000, while travelling from Dausa to Jaipur. His vehicle met with an accident on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Bhandana village.

He was rushed to Jaipur's SMS Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. The news sent shockwaves across Rajasthan, particularly in Dausa, where grief was profound. Born on February 10, 1945, in Vaidpura village of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, Rajesh Pilot began his career in the Indian Air Force, joining as a Flying Officer in 1966. He served for 13 years and participated in the 1971 India-Pakistan War before entering politics. His rise within the Congress was swift.

Elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Bharatpur in 1980, he went on to win parliamentary elections multiple times and became one of the party's most influential leaders. In 1984, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi inducted him as a Minister of State in the Union government.

Rajesh Pilot represented the Dausa parliamentary constituency for five consecutive terms and cultivated a deep personal bond with the region.

Political observers say that connection remains unmatched, evident in the massive turnout at his memorial every year. For many in Dausa, Rajesh Pilot is remembered not only as a national leader and Union minister but also as a grassroots politician who maintained close ties with ordinary people.

More than two decades after his passing, his legacy continues to shape the political narrative of eastern Rajasthan and remains a rallying point for Congress workers across the state.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to X to pay tribute: "On the death anniversary of the late former Union Minister and Congress leader Shri Rajesh Pilot, humble tribute to him."