Rs 25 Crore! Alia Bhatt Charges Whopping Fees For Alpha, Full Salary Breakdown Of Star Cast

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Who's the main star in the new spy movie 'Alpha'? And more importantly, how much is the cast getting paid? We've got all the details on the star salaries, the director, and when you can finally watch it in theatres.

Yash Raj Films' spy universe is buzzing with its latest movie, Alpha. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are playing the lead roles. Fans are super curious about the story, the cast, and of course, how much they're all getting paid. Let's break down the salary details for you.

Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser for 'Alpha' on Wednesday, and social media has mixed feelings. Bobby Deol is playing a special role in the film. Sources say he has charged a cool ₹6 crore for his part.

Alia Bhatt is headlining the movie 'Alpha' in a powerful lead role. For this film, she has reportedly taken home a massive ₹25 crore. This makes her the highest-paid actor in the entire star cast.Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is also part of the 'Alpha' cast. Interestingly, the recently released teaser didn't show even a glimpse of him. He has apparently been paid ₹6 crore for his role in the movie.Sharvari Wagh is playing a lead role right alongside Alia Bhatt in 'Alpha'. For her part in this big-budget spy thriller, Sharvari has received a fee of ₹3 crore.

Director Shiv Rawail and producer Aditya Chopra are bringing 'Alpha' to cinemas worldwide on July 3. The film has been made on a budget of around ₹100 crore. This will be the 7th movie in the popular Yash Raj Spy Universe.