FIFA World Cup 2026: 24-Year Wait! Can Brazil Repeat History And Win In The USA Again?

Brazil National Football Team: Will history repeat itself? Back in 1994, Brazil ended a 24-year dry spell since their 1970 win by lifting the World Cup (FIFA World Cup) trophy in the USA. They beat Italy in a nail-biting tie-breaker to secure their fourth title. That win kicked off a golden era for them. Brazil played in three consecutive World Cup finals.

Although they lost 0-3 to France in the 1998 final, they came back strong in 2002 to beat Germany 2-0 and win their fifth title. Now, 24 years later, the World Cup is back in the USA, along with Canada and Mexico. The Brazilian team and their fans across the globe are hoping this is a sign that their long wait for a sixth trophy is finally over.

Brazil's String of World Cup Disappointments

But Brazil has had a rough time in recent World Cups. In 2006, they were knocked out by France (0-1) in the quarter-finals. In 2010, it was the Netherlands who sent them home (1-2) at the same stage. The biggest heartbreak came in 2014, on their own home ground, when Germany thrashed them 1-7 in the semi-finals-a match that remains a dark chapter in Brazil's football history.

The bad luck continued in 2018 with a 1-2 loss to Belgium in the quarters, and in 2022, Brazil was defeated by Croatia in a tie-breaker, again in the quarter-finals. After so many disappointments, the Seleção is now counting on their new coach, Carlo Ancelotti, to bring them success.

Brazil's First Match on Sunday

Brazil will play their first match of the tournament this Sunday. They are up against Morocco, with the game scheduled for 3:30 AM Indian time. Players like Vinícius Júnior will be looking to start the tournament with a solid win. However, star striker Neymar Jr. will miss the first game due to an injury. The team is hopeful that he will recover and be back on the field for the upcoming matches.

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