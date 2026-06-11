Enza Awarded Payment Service Provider (PSP) Enhanced Licence In Ghana

enza ( ) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a Payment Service Provider Enhanced licence by the Central Bank of Ghana.

The award of the PSP Enhanced licence marks an important milestone for enza, Ghana's financial services sector, and the continued development of regulated digital payments infrastructure across Africa.

The Bank of Ghana's licensing and oversight framework has been developed to support a safe, efficient and innovative payments ecosystem. The Central Bank's framework states that effective payment system oversight is intended to promote the safety, security and reliability of financial transactions, which are vital to monetary and financial stability, while also promoting innovation, competition and financial inclusion in the use of payment products.

Hany Fekry, Group Chief Executive Officer of enza, said:

"We are delighted and deeply proud that enza has been awarded a PSP Enhanced licence in Ghana. This is a significant moment for our business and an important step in our mission to liberate the world of payments across Africa. Ghana has long been one of the continent's most dynamic digital finance markets, with strong regulatory leadership, an innovative financial services sector, and a clear commitment to expanding secure, inclusive and modern payment services.

With this licence, enza is well positioned to work with banks, financial institutions and fintechs to deliver world-class payments technology that is adapted to Ghana's local market conditions, supports growth, and enables its partners to serve consumer and business customers more effectively."

enza will enable customers using its technology to differentiate themselves in the Ghanaian market by combining deep African payments expertise with world-class payments technology designed for speed, scalability and local relevance. The business will launch its innovative payments capabilities with its first customers over the summer months.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of enza.

Media Contact:

Vicky Key

Marketing Director

...al

About enza:

enza empowers Africa's financial institutions with the innovation needed to compete, liberating the world of payments for more inclusive, opportunity-led commerce. Founded in 2023, enza is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with regional offices in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana. enza's innovative payment solutions deliver the flexibility and agility its customers need to increase competitiveness, capitalise on new markets, and develop new revenue streams.