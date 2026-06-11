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Former Epstein Aide Tells Lawmakers She Was Unaware of Abuse Allegations
(MENAFN) Lesley Groff, who served as Jeffrey Epstein’s executive assistant for nearly two decades, told a congressional committee that she had no knowledge of his criminal activities and only later came to understand the extent of his misconduct, according to reports citing sources familiar with the testimony.
During her appearance before lawmakers, Groff said she believed the massage appointments she scheduled for young women and girls involved legitimate massage therapists and that she was never informed that any of the individuals were minors or victims of abuse.
In her opening remarks, she stated: “I want to say without any doubt that I have come to believe the man who employed me from February of 2001 through July of 2019 was a monster. For 18 years, I worked for Dr. Jekyll but was never permitted to see the true Mr. Hyde.”
She further said: “Mr. Epstein was, in hindsight, a master manipulator and deceiver who separated his legitimate life from his secret life as an abuser, and made sure, that as his secretary, those two worlds did not collide.”
According to available information, Groff described the booking process as involving brief telephone conversations and maintained that nothing indicated the women involved were underage or had suffered abuse. She told lawmakers she would have taken action had she known otherwise.
Groff also testified that she was never abused by Epstein. She said both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell discouraged her from developing close relationships with people in their social and professional circles.
Since Epstein’s arrest, Groff said she has experienced significant personal repercussions, including social isolation, threats to her safety, and harassment directed at members of her family.
During her appearance before lawmakers, Groff said she believed the massage appointments she scheduled for young women and girls involved legitimate massage therapists and that she was never informed that any of the individuals were minors or victims of abuse.
In her opening remarks, she stated: “I want to say without any doubt that I have come to believe the man who employed me from February of 2001 through July of 2019 was a monster. For 18 years, I worked for Dr. Jekyll but was never permitted to see the true Mr. Hyde.”
She further said: “Mr. Epstein was, in hindsight, a master manipulator and deceiver who separated his legitimate life from his secret life as an abuser, and made sure, that as his secretary, those two worlds did not collide.”
According to available information, Groff described the booking process as involving brief telephone conversations and maintained that nothing indicated the women involved were underage or had suffered abuse. She told lawmakers she would have taken action had she known otherwise.
Groff also testified that she was never abused by Epstein. She said both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell discouraged her from developing close relationships with people in their social and professional circles.
Since Epstein’s arrest, Groff said she has experienced significant personal repercussions, including social isolation, threats to her safety, and harassment directed at members of her family.
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