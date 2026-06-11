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Air Canada Pilot Faces Fraud Accusations Over Alleged Unlicensed Flights
(MENAFN) A veteran airline pilot has been charged following allegations that he operated commercial flights for nearly 17 years without holding the license required for his position, according to reports citing local authorities.
The 59-year-old, identified as Geoffrey Wall, was taken into custody on June 1 after an investigation into alleged fraud. Authorities said the probe, known as "Project Icarus," uncovered evidence suggesting he may have advanced through his aviation career using falsified credentials.
According to available information, Wall began working as a pilot in 1998 and was promoted to captain in 2009. Investigators allege that despite occupying a role that required an airline transport pilot license, he never obtained the qualification.
Police claim he presented fraudulent pilot documentation to both airline and transportation regulators and later attempted to conceal the alleged scheme by filing a false police complaint.
The charges against him include fraud exceeding $5,000, public mischief, two counts related to the use of forged documents, and three counts involving possession of counterfeit marks.
Authorities said the investigation was launched in January after discrepancies were discovered in paperwork submitted during a routine assessment at Pearson Airport.
The 59-year-old, identified as Geoffrey Wall, was taken into custody on June 1 after an investigation into alleged fraud. Authorities said the probe, known as "Project Icarus," uncovered evidence suggesting he may have advanced through his aviation career using falsified credentials.
According to available information, Wall began working as a pilot in 1998 and was promoted to captain in 2009. Investigators allege that despite occupying a role that required an airline transport pilot license, he never obtained the qualification.
Police claim he presented fraudulent pilot documentation to both airline and transportation regulators and later attempted to conceal the alleged scheme by filing a false police complaint.
The charges against him include fraud exceeding $5,000, public mischief, two counts related to the use of forged documents, and three counts involving possession of counterfeit marks.
Authorities said the investigation was launched in January after discrepancies were discovered in paperwork submitted during a routine assessment at Pearson Airport.
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