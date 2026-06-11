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China Urges Restraint as US-Iran Military Exchanges Intensify
(MENAFN) China renewed its appeal for de-escalation on Wednesday, calling on both the United States and Iran to avoid further aggravating tensions following a new round of American air strikes.
Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian expressed concern over the latest developments, according to reports.
The renewed call came after US forces carried out strikes on Iranian military positions. According to available information, the attacks were launched in response to the reported downing of a US Army Apache helicopter a day earlier.
In turn, Iran announced that it had targeted several American bases in the region, describing the action as retaliation for US strikes conducted against sites in southern Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US opted to test Tehran's determination.
Amid the growing confrontation, Lin urged both sides to "remain calm, exercise restraint, stop escalating tensions, take concrete actions to ease tensions."
He also called on Washington and Tehran to pursue dialogue and diplomacy, stressing the need for political solutions aimed at the “early realization of a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.”
Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian expressed concern over the latest developments, according to reports.
The renewed call came after US forces carried out strikes on Iranian military positions. According to available information, the attacks were launched in response to the reported downing of a US Army Apache helicopter a day earlier.
In turn, Iran announced that it had targeted several American bases in the region, describing the action as retaliation for US strikes conducted against sites in southern Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US opted to test Tehran's determination.
Amid the growing confrontation, Lin urged both sides to "remain calm, exercise restraint, stop escalating tensions, take concrete actions to ease tensions."
He also called on Washington and Tehran to pursue dialogue and diplomacy, stressing the need for political solutions aimed at the “early realization of a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.”
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