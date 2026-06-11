403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belfast Court Hearing Is Set as Unrest Erupts After Stabbing Incident
(MENAFN) A 30-year-old man is scheduled to appear before a Belfast court on Wednesday after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that was followed by widespread disturbances across parts of Northern Ireland.
The court proceedings come amid tensions sparked by the knife attack in north Belfast earlier this week. According to reports, demonstrations linked to immigration issues were held across Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, with several gatherings escalating into violent confrontations.
The unrest resulted in significant property damage, including homes and vehicles being set ablaze, while transportation services faced major disruptions.
As violence spread through multiple neighborhoods, some residents were forced to leave their homes for safety. In east Belfast, a Glider bus was torched, leading authorities to suspend bus and rail operations across the area.
According to available information, the suspect has also been charged with carrying a bladed weapon in a public place and issuing threats to kill.
The court proceedings come amid tensions sparked by the knife attack in north Belfast earlier this week. According to reports, demonstrations linked to immigration issues were held across Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, with several gatherings escalating into violent confrontations.
The unrest resulted in significant property damage, including homes and vehicles being set ablaze, while transportation services faced major disruptions.
As violence spread through multiple neighborhoods, some residents were forced to leave their homes for safety. In east Belfast, a Glider bus was torched, leading authorities to suspend bus and rail operations across the area.
According to available information, the suspect has also been charged with carrying a bladed weapon in a public place and issuing threats to kill.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment