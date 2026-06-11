UP Governor Orders Anti-Conversion Cells In Colleges Muslim Leaders Back Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has directed all medical and dental colleges across the state to establish Religious Conversion Prevention Cells (Dharmantaran Roktham Cells), according to an official statement.

This comes after the cases of religious conversion involving a resident doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU) and the reported disappearance of the daughter of an employee of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Following the orders, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University issued instructions to all affiliated medical and dental institutions to constitute dedicated Religious Conversion Prevention Cells without delay.

According to the instructions, the Religious Conversion Prevention Cells will be responsible for generating awareness among students, resident doctors, faculty members, and other staff regarding relevant legal provisions and institutional responsibilities.

The cells will also be tasked with maintaining vigilance over any activities considered suspicious and ensuring that concerns are reported and examined appropriately.

In addition to forming the dedicated bodies, institutions have been advised to conduct awareness campaigns and educational programmes so that students and employees are familiar with applicable rules, legal safeguards, individual rights, and responsibilities.

All affiliated medical and dental colleges have been instructed to establish the cells at the earliest and ensure that reports regarding compliance are submitted to the university authorities.

They have also been directed to put in place mechanisms for swift action in the event of any complaint or information received by the newly constituted cells.

The KGMU religious conversion case involves allegations that a former junior resident doctor at King George's Medical University in Lucknow, Rameezuddin Nayak, sexually exploited and coerced female colleagues into religious conversion. The case triggered a Special Task Force (STF) investigation and statewide directives to monitor medical campuses.

Additionally, a 21-year-old woman, the daughter of an employee at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, has been missing since May 21. Her family filed a police report accusing a man named Irshad Ali of abduction, alleging he stalked, blackmailed her, and may have taken her out of the country. The case has triggered major community protests.

Muslim leaders backed the initiative and asserted that Islam does not promote forced religious conversions, while adding that strict action should be taken against those found guilty after an impartial inquiry.

All India Shia Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas told IANS, "If a Governor takes steps in her state and looks at these issues, then in my opinion, there is nothing wrong with it. They are forming a Religious Conversion Prevention Cell because cases of religious conversion are coming forward. And the fact is that if someone's religion or faith is changed by force or coercion, then no religion or faith supports this."

"Islam only supports willingness, not forcefulness. Hence, forming these cells is a good thing because cases of forced religious conversions are coming to light every day. Action should indeed be taken in this direction," he added.

Shia cleric Sayed Saif Abbas also backed the initiative and condemned the forced religious conversions.

Speaking to IANS, Saif Abbas said, "Islam itself condemns forced religious conversion and does not permit such practices... As for the Governor's proposal, if such a law is introduced to prevent any kind of misconduct in educational institutions, committees can certainly be formed for that purpose, and there is no objection to it. However, any such committee should function fairly and impartially."