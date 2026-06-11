Mihir Ahuja On Aditya Chandioke's Film: Never Played A Character From Ujjain

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, known for his work in“The Archies”,“Maa Ka Sum” and“Vijay 69”, will be seen playing a character from Ujjain in the Aditya Chandioke's yet-untitled directorial, which also stars“Chiraiya” actress Prasanna Bisht.

The upcoming project promises to be a refreshing light-hearted dramedy. The project aims to capture the innocence, humour, and cultural flavour of small-town India through relatable characters and heartfelt moments.

Talking about the film, he said in a statement:“This film feels extremely special to me because I genuinely feel like I'm stepping into a world I've never explored before as an actor.”

What makes the yet-untitled film special?

“I've never played a character from Ujjain, and that comes with its own rhythm, innocence, body language, and way of speaking. I wanted to approach it with complete honesty, so I've been spending a lot of time understanding the Ujjaini and Malwai dialect, the culture, and even the little nuances in how people communicate there. It's both challenging and exciting at the same time."

The actor said films like Bareilly Ki Barfi always stayed with audiences because they were entertaining, emotional, and deeply rooted in real characters.

“There's a certain warmth and humour in this story that instantly connected with me. The tone of the film has that light-hearted dramedy space where emotions feel organic and humour comes naturally from situations and people,” he added.

Talking about working with the team, Mihir shared, "Working with Aditya Chandioke has been an amazing experience already. He has a very clear and sensitive vision as a director. We did workshops before starting the actual shooting for this project. He understands characterisation and storytelling beautifully and creates a very comfortable environment for actors to experiment and perform honestly.”

Mihir is also starring in Netflix's upcoming series“Operation Safed Sagar.”

“Operation Safed Sagar” is an Indian war drama series that chronicles the Indian Air Force's (IAF) historic and perilous 47-day mission during the 1999 Kargil War.

The series features an ensemble cast including Mihir alongside Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain and Taaruk Raina.