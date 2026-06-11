Dehradun: Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Warning Issued Across Uttarakhand

Heavy rain lashed Dehradun on Thursday, bringing relief from the prevailing heat in the Uttarakhand capital. The Garhi Cantt area of Dehradun received heavy rainfall as weather conditions changed across the city.

IMD Forecast for Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rain activity accompanied by lightning, hailstorms and strong winds across Uttarakhand.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain, snowfall at altitudes of 4,200 metres and above, and thunderstorms are likely to occur at most places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts. Similar weather conditions are likely at many places in the remaining districts of the state.

The weather department stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand. It also forecast intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places in the hill districts of the state.

Rain and thunderstorm activity are expected to continue across Uttarakhand over the coming days.

Wet Spell in Northwest India

The weather department also said Northwest India is likely to witness a wet spell till June 13 under the influence of a Western Disturbance. "Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, a wet spell is likely over Northwest India until June 13. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds (50-60 kmph) and hailstorms on June 11 and 12," the IMD stated.

The latest spell of rainfall comes after Delhi-NCR witnessed rain earlier this week, following a prolonged spell of scorching temperatures.

The IMD has also forecast that rainfall activity is likely to expand across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between June 10 and June 14.

The weather department has forecast continued rain and thunderstorm activity across Uttarakhand as wet weather conditions persist over parts of Northwest India. (ANI)

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