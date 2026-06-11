Dhami Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming India's Longest-Serving PM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he had the opportunity to receive inspiring guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA Conclave held in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. On the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister for setting a new milestone as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India.

CM Dhami Praises PM Modi's Leadership

"Received the inspiring guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji at the NDA Conclave held in New Delhi. On this occasion, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him for establishing a new record as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country," CM Dhami wrote on X. नई दिल्ली में आयोजित एनडीए कॉन्क्लेव में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का प्रेरणादायी मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त हुआ। इस अवसर पर देश के सबसे लंबे समय तक सेवा देने वाले निर्वाचित प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित करने पर उन्हें हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी।... twitter/cOWRINsCHD - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 11, 2026

Earlier, CM Dhami said that he had the opportunity to listen to the energetic and inspiring address of PM Modi at the NDA Conclave held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

He stated that the Prime Minister's leadership consistently inspires and energises everyone to strengthen their commitment to nation-building.

The Chief Minister noted that 75 representatives from 35 constituent parties participated in this important NDA meeting. All alliance partners expressed their unwavering confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership and extended their felicitations to him.

He said that India is currently witnessing a historic and proud era in which a new chapter of development is being written, guided by the principles of service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.

The Chief Minister further said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the vision of a Developed India has gained renewed momentum, while the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" has become the foundation of public trust across the nation.

A Historic Milestone

The greetings came as PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52. He remained in office until his passing in 1964.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints.

This achievement of PM Modi marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation.

In a statement acknowledging the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday extended its warm congratulations to Prime Minister Modi as he achieved a historic milestone - becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. (ANI)

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