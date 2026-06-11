KO Stock Extends Rally: Coca-Cola Is Morgan Stanley's Top Beverage Bet Ahead Of FIFA World Cup



Morgan Stanley pointed to improving Fairlife sales for Coca-Cola, with demand rising in recent weeks.

The firm maintained an 'Overweight' rating and set a price target of $89. Ahead of Thursday's FIFA World Cup kickoff, Coca-Cola is rolling out tech-driven fan experiences to deepen engagement across North America.

Coca-Cola Co.'s (NYSE: KO) stock extended a four-day rally overnight on Wednesday, buoyed by Morgan Stanley's bullish outlook as the beverage and snacks giant prepares to capitalize on its high-profile sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup starting Thursday.

KO Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian said Coca-Cola remains his top pick as the company's prospects for sustained organic revenue expansion have been reinforced by improving near-term performance indicators.

The firm maintained an 'Overweight' rating with an $89 price target, implying a 6% upside potential to the stock's last closing price.

Morgan Stanley pointed to encouraging sales trends for Fairlife, Coca-Cola's premium dairy brand, based on recent U.S. retail scanner data. Mohsenian noted that demand has improved over the past several weeks as additional production capacity comes online, helping the brand capture more growth opportunities.

The analyst also highlighted Coca-Cola's ability to maintain favorable pricing relative to many companies in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Chart Comparing YTD Returns Of Coca-Cola Vs. Peers

Coca-Cola stock edged 0.5% lower overnight, ahead of Thursday, after ending the previous session at an all-time high of $83.84.

How Is KO Preparing For The World Cup?

With the FIFA World Cup set to kick off on Thursday, the beverage giant looks to capitalize on fan engagement across North America while strengthening its connection with younger consumers through technology-driven experiences.

Earlier this month, the company launched the final phase of its World Cup campaign, featuring a new ad called“No Better Feeling” and special tournament-themed packaging for participating countries.

The company also introduced limited-edition cans inspired by participating countries. QR codes embedded on the packaging provide access to exclusive digital content, contests, and fan-focused promotions linked to tournament activities across host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“The North America consumer base is arguably the most attractive consumer base we have, given their propensity to consume and the cumulative purchasing power that exists there,” said John Murphy, CFO, Coca-Cola during the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

The company is an official sponsor and the official beverage partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026

What Are KO Retail Traders Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bullish' territory. Retail message volume for the stock surged 550% over the past month, while watchers increased by 0.1%.

A user said,“hits fresh highs, maintaining its classic, steady trend. Long-term structure remains healthy with consistent upward movement.”

Another user said,“THIS HAS BEEN [A] WINNER ALL MONTH WHILE MARKET DUMPED.”

KO stock has gained over 19% year-to-date.

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