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DP World, In Partnership With NITI Aayog, Has Honoured The Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs Under Its 'WE RISE' Initiative
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, June 10, 2026: DP World and NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) today honoured 10 women entrepreneurs at the culmination of We Rise, a nationwide initiative supporting women-led businesses with export readiness and market access.
Launched in October 2025, We Rise (Women Entrepreneurs Reimagining Inclusive and Sustainable Enterprises) equips women entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge and networks needed to scale their businesses and access new markets.
The Top 10 entrepreneurs were recognised for building innovative and impactful businesses across sectors including food, handicrafts, textiles, beauty and wellness. Selected from over 600 applications from across India, the finalists reflect the growing ambition of women-led enterprises to participate in India's trade and economic growth story.
Through structured mentorship, expert-led workshops and digital learning modules, participants gained practical insights into branding, packaging, logistics, compliance and positioning for international markets.
Speaking at the event, Former India captain Mithali Raj, said:“As a cricketer, I know that every milestone is earned through preparation, resilience, and the courage to perform when it matters most. The women entrepreneurs celebrated through DP World's We Rise program have shown that same spirit stepping up, proving their strength, and building businesses ready for the global arena. Their journey reminds us that when opportunity meets determination, futures are not just imagined, they are achieved.”
Anna Roy, Programme Director, NITI Aayog, and Mission Director, Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), said,“As India strengthens its position within global supply chains, increasing women's participation in entrepreneurship and trade becomes critical to building a more inclusive and resilient economy. We Rise has been designed as a comprehensive platform that equips women entrepreneurs with the skills, confidence and market orientation needed to scale sustainably and participate meaningfully in global markets.”
Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager Subcontinent (India), DP World, said,“Women entrepreneurs are shaping India's economic future through innovation, job creation and stronger communities. Through We Rise, in partnership with NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform, DP World is helping women entrepreneurs build capabilities, expand networks and access global opportunities. The initiative reflects our commitment to enabling inclusive trade ecosystems and supporting India's growth through entrepreneurship and innovation.”
In a curated panel with Mithali Raj, Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, Subcontinent (India), DP World, and Anna Roy (NITI Aayog), leaders discussed how women-led MSMEs can drive India's export ambitions. The discussion emphasized the critical role of ecosystem enablers in scaling women entrepreneurs globally. DP World will continue to support the finalists through ongoing access to curated learning resources, industry networks and ecosystem opportunities aimed at enabling long-term business growth and global competitiveness.
About DP World
DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.
In India, DP World serves a quarter of India's EXIM container market with 5 container terminals with a total installed capacity of 6 million TEUs per annum. It has 3 free trade warehousing zones, 5 million square feet of warehousing space, 5 container freight stations, express logistics network covering 15000 pin codes and advanced freight forwarding expertise. It is also one of the largest private rail freight operators in India with 16000+ owned containers and 8 inland rail terminals.
Launched in October 2025, We Rise (Women Entrepreneurs Reimagining Inclusive and Sustainable Enterprises) equips women entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge and networks needed to scale their businesses and access new markets.
The Top 10 entrepreneurs were recognised for building innovative and impactful businesses across sectors including food, handicrafts, textiles, beauty and wellness. Selected from over 600 applications from across India, the finalists reflect the growing ambition of women-led enterprises to participate in India's trade and economic growth story.
Through structured mentorship, expert-led workshops and digital learning modules, participants gained practical insights into branding, packaging, logistics, compliance and positioning for international markets.
Speaking at the event, Former India captain Mithali Raj, said:“As a cricketer, I know that every milestone is earned through preparation, resilience, and the courage to perform when it matters most. The women entrepreneurs celebrated through DP World's We Rise program have shown that same spirit stepping up, proving their strength, and building businesses ready for the global arena. Their journey reminds us that when opportunity meets determination, futures are not just imagined, they are achieved.”
Anna Roy, Programme Director, NITI Aayog, and Mission Director, Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), said,“As India strengthens its position within global supply chains, increasing women's participation in entrepreneurship and trade becomes critical to building a more inclusive and resilient economy. We Rise has been designed as a comprehensive platform that equips women entrepreneurs with the skills, confidence and market orientation needed to scale sustainably and participate meaningfully in global markets.”
Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager Subcontinent (India), DP World, said,“Women entrepreneurs are shaping India's economic future through innovation, job creation and stronger communities. Through We Rise, in partnership with NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform, DP World is helping women entrepreneurs build capabilities, expand networks and access global opportunities. The initiative reflects our commitment to enabling inclusive trade ecosystems and supporting India's growth through entrepreneurship and innovation.”
In a curated panel with Mithali Raj, Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, Subcontinent (India), DP World, and Anna Roy (NITI Aayog), leaders discussed how women-led MSMEs can drive India's export ambitions. The discussion emphasized the critical role of ecosystem enablers in scaling women entrepreneurs globally. DP World will continue to support the finalists through ongoing access to curated learning resources, industry networks and ecosystem opportunities aimed at enabling long-term business growth and global competitiveness.
About DP World
DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.
In India, DP World serves a quarter of India's EXIM container market with 5 container terminals with a total installed capacity of 6 million TEUs per annum. It has 3 free trade warehousing zones, 5 million square feet of warehousing space, 5 container freight stations, express logistics network covering 15000 pin codes and advanced freight forwarding expertise. It is also one of the largest private rail freight operators in India with 16000+ owned containers and 8 inland rail terminals.
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