Temperatures To Ease Slightly On Friday As Stable Summer Pattern Holds Through Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- Weather conditions are expected to remain largely stable through the weekend, with a slight drop in temperatures forecast for Friday before seasonal summer conditions continue across most areas through Sunday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

The department said temperatures on Thursday will remain close to seasonal averages, supporting mild weather across most regions. Relatively hot conditions are expected in the Badia, while hotter weather will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Moderate northwesterly winds are forecast throughout the day, becoming active at times, particularly in open and desert areas.

A modest decline in temperatures is expected on Friday, although weather conditions will remain generally pleasant across much of the country. Forecasters expect mild summer weather to continue in most regions, while hot conditions persist in low-lying areas, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Low-level clouds are also expected to develop intermittently over northern and central areas beginning Friday, with similar conditions forecast to continue through Saturday and Sunday.

The weather pattern is expected to remain largely unchanged over the weekend, with mild temperatures prevailing across highland and populated areas, contrasting with significantly warmer conditions in the country's desert and low-elevation regions.

Temperature readings on Thursday are forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 30 degrees in West Amman. Highs are expected to range between 27 C and 28 C in the northern and southern highlands, while temperatures will climb to 36 C in the Badia.

The warmest conditions are forecast in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, where temperatures are expected to reach between 40 C and 42 C, underscoring the continued influence of summer heat in the country's lowest-elevation areas.

//Petra// RZ