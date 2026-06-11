Sa.Global Announces 10-Year Operations Transformation Partnership With TLT

MENAFN - Pressat) Top UK-40 law firm TLT has selected evergreen, sa's cloud-based legal platform built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, as the foundation for a decade-long transformation of its finance and HR systems.

London, UK – 10 June 2026: sa, a specialist legal technology partner, today announced a landmark 10-year transformation partnership with TLT, one of Europe's most innovative law firms, to implement evergreen, its unified legal industry cloud platform built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure.

The partnership represents a significant modernisation programme that will consolidate finance, human resources and practice management onto a single Microsoft-native architecture, establishing a scalable and resilient platform for TLT's continued expansion.

TLT advises clients across the Digital, Financial Services, Future Energy, Government and Public Services, Infrastructure, Leisure, Food and Drink, Real Estate, Retail and Consumer Goods sectors. Over the past six years, the firm has doubled both revenue and headcount, expanding its presence in locations across the UK including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester, plus developed a global network of independent alliance partners.

With a reputation for innovation, as the firm scaled, it recognised the need for infrastructure reflective of the agile, growing organisation. Committed to applying emerging technologies to deliver transformational, business-ready and highly valued solutions, for clients and internally, TLT elected to collaborate with sa global on a long-term cloud transformation.

Through evergreen, TLT will replace its legacy practice management platform and consolidate finance, matter management, and reporting within a single Microsoft-native cloud architecture, while integrating with its existing iManage and Litera and expanded Intapp ecosystems. Delivered in phases, the programme will modernise financial processes, simplify the technology landscape, and establish a resilient operational platform designed to support scale, accountability, and sustained growth over the next decade.

“When you commit to a 10-year transformation, not upgrade, of your operational systems, you are making a clear statement about where the firm is headed,” said Sian Ashton, Partner & Head of Transformation and Operations, TLT.“As a firm we are known for being curious, creative and collaborative in challenging convention and creating opportunity and this project embodies that. Our investment in our essential infrastructure through evergreen gives us a unified Microsoft cloud foundation fit for the complexity and scale at which we now operate, and, importantly, for the business that we will become.”

“What TLT have understood, and many firms have yet to, is that putting in a new platform is no longer the end of the journey. It is the beginning," said Stephen James, CEO, sa. "For decades, you implemented, you closed the project, and you lived with the result until you replaced it. But the underlying technology is now going through a step change. Software itself is being remade, and the foundation TLT have chosen, evergreen on the Microsoft cloud, is built to keep changing with it. The real transformation work now happens on top of that foundation, continuously, in the years that follow. A ten-year commitment is the right horizon for that kind of work. This is not a routine implementation; it is a long-term structural partnership.”

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About sa

sa helps law firms modernize operations with the Microsoft Industry Cloud for Law Firms - a unified, AI-powered platform designed to connect every aspect of the matter lifecycle, from bid to bill. Built for the unique needs of legal practices, it brings together finance, matter management, HR, and business development into one intelligent ecosystem, providing a single source of truth for informed decision-making and agile execution.

The platform's AI-native design embeds copilots and agents that work alongside professionals - assisting with time capture, billing optimization, forecasting, and client insights. This ensures lawyers and business teams spend less time on manual processes and more time driving client value.

With over three decades of experience in delivering Microsoft business solutions for service-centric organizations, sa combines deep industry expertise with proven cloud and data capabilities. sa is trusted by over 800,000 users in 80 countries, and supported by a team of more than 1,000 professionals across 25 countries. For more, visit saglobal].

About TLT

TLT is a top UK-40 law firm supporting large corporates, public institutions and high growth businesses across the Digital, Financial Services, Future Energy, Government and Public Services, Infrastructure, Leisure, Food and Drink, Real Estate, Retail and Consumer Goods sectors on their strategic and day-to-day legal needs.

Curious and creative, we're trusted strategic advisers who understand your market and invest the time to know your business. As one of Europe's most innovative law firms, we combine top-tier transactional and regulatory expertise with AI and emerging technologies to deliver transformational, business-ready and highly valued solutions.



We bring a distinctive point of view on the commercial, legal and regulatory changes shaping your world helping you unlock growth and navigate risk with confidence.



Valued for our values, we put people, planet and places at the heart of everything we do. Our people become a natural extension of your team, ambitious for your success, challenging convention, and consistently exceeding expectations.



Together, let's create opportunities for what comes next.

For more information, visit tlt.