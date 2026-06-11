Vadodara SHOCKER! Viral Video Shows Horse Plunging Into Drain After Manhole Cover Collapses (WATCH)

A serious civic safety lapse came to light in Atladara on Wednesday after a horse accidentally fell into a stormwater drain when an RCC maintenance cover reportedly gave way under its weight, leading to a lengthy rescue operation and renewed questions over infrastructure upkeep. Reports state that the tragedy happened as the animal's owner was bringing it home. The horse fell about six feet down the drain as the slab abruptly crumbled, shocking the locals. In the process, it is also reported that the neighbouring concrete structure fractured.

The owner sounded an alert, and a fire department squad was dispatched right away. In order to approach the trapped animal, rescue workers had to shatter a section of the concrete slab, which presented a tremendous challenge. The terrified horse started kicking, making it more difficult for those attempting to properly remove it.

After nearly four hours of coordinated effort, rescuers managed to bring the animal out of the drain. A veterinary doctor who examined the horse later confirmed that it had sustained only minor injuries despite the fall.

Since then, a video of the event that shows the horse stuck within the sewer as rescue operations take place has gone popular on social media. Online, the video has drawn a lot of criticism, with many viewers raising concerns about the state and upkeep of public facilities.

Watch Viral Video

A horse walks over a manhole cover in Vadodra, the manhole cover breaks, causing the horse to fall into the sewerVishwaguru quality. Vishwaguru twitter/B8bzJ1bAqT

- * (@ggganeshh) June 10, 2026

Experts and locals have warned that weak or broken drain covers might seriously endanger not just animals but also pedestrians and commuters. This tragedy has once again brought attention to issues with poorly managed drainage systems.