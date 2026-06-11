Reliance Jio Launches Rs 448 Voice-Only Plan With 84 Days Validity Check Benefits

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Reliance Jio has a new affordable plan for its customers at just ₹448. This pack gives you 84 days of validity, unlimited voice calls, and 1000 SMS, but it doesn't include any internet data.

Good news for Reliance Jio users! The company has launched a super-affordable plan pricedunder ₹500. It offers a long validity of 84 days, perfect for those who want to avoid frequent recharges.

Reliance Jio is India's biggest telecom company, with over 51 crore customers. The company has a huge portfolio of recharge plans, with many affordable options for everyone.With Jio's ₹448 plan, you can be free from the hassle of recharging for nearly three months. This plan gives customers a solid 84-day validity period.In this prepaid plan, Jio offers unlimited voice calling to all networks. This means customers can talk as much as they want without any extra worry.Along with calls, this plan also gives you a total of 1000 free SMS for the entire 84-day period. Customers also get access to JioTV and Jio AI Cloud.This Jio plan is a 'voice-only' pack, which means it's designed just for making calls. So, you won't get any internet data with this plan. If you need data, you'll have to buy a separate data pack.