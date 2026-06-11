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New Leadership Guide The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last. By Andrea Nicholas Reveals the Unspoken Rules of Thriving in the C-Suite
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Strategic advisor Andrea Nicholas shares a practical roadmap for executives navigating the pressures, politics, and realities of leadership at the highest levels of business.
TESORO PUBLISHING announces the release of The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last. (ISBN: 9798994794609), a powerful new business leadership guide by Andrea Nicholas, published on May 29, 2026.
Many executives spend years climbing the corporate ladder, only to discover that reaching the C-suite is not the finish line, it is the beginning of an entirely new challenge. In The Executive Code, Andrea Nicholas provides a candid and practical look at what it truly takes to succeed once the title has been earned. Designed as a field guide for aspiring and newly seated C-suite leaders, the book addresses the often-overlooked transitions that accompany executive leadership and offers strategies for building lasting influence and impact.
Drawing from decades of experience advising senior leaders in high-pressure enterprise environments, Nicholas explores the realities that come with increased visibility, accountability, and organizational complexity. Readers will learn how to navigate executive politics, strengthen judgment under pressure, avoid common leadership pitfalls, and develop the executive presence required to lead across an entire organization. The book delivers actionable insights for leaders who understand that technical expertise alone is not enough to thrive at the top.
Whether preparing for an executive role or seeking to solidify success after arriving there, The Executive Code offers practical guidance for sustaining authority, leading with integrity, and making decisions with confidence when the stakes are highest. Concise, accessible, and immediately applicable, the book serves as a valuable resource for leaders determined to create a lasting legacy rather than simply hold a title.
About the Author
Andrea Nicholas is a trusted advisor to C-suite executives leading under sustained visibility and consequence. With more than three decades of experience spanning consulting, executive leadership, and entrepreneurship, she helps leaders expand influence, sharpen judgment, and build enduring legacies. She is the creator of the Coachsulting® method, a leadership approach designed to bridge strategic thinking with practical execution.
Connect with Andrea online at
Website:
LinkedIn:
The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last is available for purchase at major retailers including Amazon.
Book Information
Title: The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last.
Author: Andrea Nicholas
Publisher: Tesoro Publishing
Publication Date: May 29, 2026
ISBN: 9798994794609
Genre: Business / Leadership
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
TESORO PUBLISHING announces the release of The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last. (ISBN: 9798994794609), a powerful new business leadership guide by Andrea Nicholas, published on May 29, 2026.
Many executives spend years climbing the corporate ladder, only to discover that reaching the C-suite is not the finish line, it is the beginning of an entirely new challenge. In The Executive Code, Andrea Nicholas provides a candid and practical look at what it truly takes to succeed once the title has been earned. Designed as a field guide for aspiring and newly seated C-suite leaders, the book addresses the often-overlooked transitions that accompany executive leadership and offers strategies for building lasting influence and impact.
Drawing from decades of experience advising senior leaders in high-pressure enterprise environments, Nicholas explores the realities that come with increased visibility, accountability, and organizational complexity. Readers will learn how to navigate executive politics, strengthen judgment under pressure, avoid common leadership pitfalls, and develop the executive presence required to lead across an entire organization. The book delivers actionable insights for leaders who understand that technical expertise alone is not enough to thrive at the top.
Whether preparing for an executive role or seeking to solidify success after arriving there, The Executive Code offers practical guidance for sustaining authority, leading with integrity, and making decisions with confidence when the stakes are highest. Concise, accessible, and immediately applicable, the book serves as a valuable resource for leaders determined to create a lasting legacy rather than simply hold a title.
About the Author
Andrea Nicholas is a trusted advisor to C-suite executives leading under sustained visibility and consequence. With more than three decades of experience spanning consulting, executive leadership, and entrepreneurship, she helps leaders expand influence, sharpen judgment, and build enduring legacies. She is the creator of the Coachsulting® method, a leadership approach designed to bridge strategic thinking with practical execution.
Connect with Andrea online at
Website:
LinkedIn:
The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last is available for purchase at major retailers including Amazon.
Book Information
Title: The Executive Code: Rise. Lead. Last.
Author: Andrea Nicholas
Publisher: Tesoro Publishing
Publication Date: May 29, 2026
ISBN: 9798994794609
Genre: Business / Leadership
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
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