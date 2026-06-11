(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Realty player SKA Group launches a new iconic tower, SKA Imperia, at Wave City, NH-24, Ghaziabad. Spread across 5,874.31 sq. mtr., the project is designed as a contemporary 30-floor residential offering 224 premium residential units. The project will offer 3 BHK units with spacious configurations of 139.73 sq. mtr. (1504 sq ft.), 155.63 sq. mtr. (1675 sq ft.), and 179.86 sq. mtr. (1936 sq ft.), catering primarily to homebuyers from Ghaziabad and nearby NCR regions who are looking to upgrade to a more elevated and well-connected lifestyle.

SKA Group Unveils Iconic Tower“SKA Imperia” in Wave City, Ghaziabad

SKA Imperia has been conceptualised as a modern high-rise development that blends elevated living with lifestyle-driven experiences. One of the defining highlights of the project is a standalone iconic tower featuring 6 lifts, with a grand double-height entrance lobby complemented by water-inspired design elements, creating a distinctive arrival experience for residents. Featuring two side open homes, the development aims to offer enhanced openness, natural ventilation, and panoramic skyline views.

The terrace-level lifestyle amenities will include an infinity-edge swimming pool, floating seating lounges, steam and sauna facilities, jacuzzi, yoga spaces, and a viewing deck allowing residents to experience leisure and wellness nearly 300 feet above the ground. The project will also integrate IGBC green building features, including solar systems, WTP, and STP infrastructure, reflecting the company's focus on sustainable and future-ready urban living.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, said,“With SKA Imperia, our idea was to create a development that feels aspirational yet practical for today's urban families. A large section of new-age homebuyers and families today prefers high-rise living that offers openness, better views, and spaces where families can genuinely enjoy their everyday lifestyle, especially through thoughtfully designed terrace experiences and community amenities. Buyers today are increasingly drawn towards homes that go beyond conventional living by offering lifestyle-driven spaces where they can relax, stay active, socialize, and enjoy a more elevated urban experience within the development itself. NH-24 has emerged as one of the most promising residential corridors in NCR, and Wave City is steadily evolving into a preferred destination for end-users. Through this project, we wanted to introduce something distinctive with the iconic tower concept and elevated rooftop amenities that truly enhance everyday living.”

Positioned strategically on the widest road of Wave City, along the NH-24 Expressway, SKA Imperia offers strong connectivity to key regional destinations, including a 35-minute drive from Akshardham, 6 minutes from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and nearly 20 minutes from Ghaziabad Railway Station. The project is expected to benefit from the growing residential demand emerging along the NH-24 growth corridor, driven by infrastructure upgrades and improving urban connectivity. Planned as an exclusive residential development, SKA Imperia is scheduled for completion by 2031.

The launch of SKA Imperia further strengthens SKA Group's presence in the Ghaziabad residential market, where the developer has consistently focused on quality-driven housing developments aligned with evolving consumer aspirations. The company continues to follow its T3 philosophy: Transparency, Timely Delivery, and Technology across its developments, while also maintaining a strong delivery track record with seven projects completed before their respective RERA timelines.