Prateek Group Surpasses Rs. 300 Crore In Q4 FY26 Sales, Reinforcing Strong Homebuyer Confidence Across NCR

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Prateek Group, one of NCR's leading real estate developers, has recorded sales exceeding Rs. 300 crore during Q4 FY26, reflecting sustained demand across its residential portfolio and reaffirming the growing preference among homebuyers for trusted, quality-driven and delivery-focused real estate brands.



Prateek Group surpasses Rs. 300 crore in Q4 FY26 sales, driven by strong buyer demand



The strong quarterly performance comes amid continued momentum in the NCR residential market, driven by increasing demand for premium and luxury housing, expanding infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and a growing preference for integrated township developments that offer a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem.



Prateek Begonia, which is a premium residential development within the landmark Prateek Grand City Township at Siddharth Vihar, has emerged as one of the most sought-after residential offerings in the micro-market, benefiting from robust end-user demand and rapidly improving regional connectivity. Industry estimates indicate that Prateek Begonia carries a revenue potential of approximately Rs. 5,000-6,000 crore. While the company has currently launched Phase 1 for sales, construction of Phase 2 is already ongoing without opening for sales, showcasing the group's financial strength. Further strengthening the Group's portfolio is Prateek Canary in Sector 150, Noida, a low-density luxury development that is widely regarded as one of Noida's most luxurious residential projects. Offering exclusive golf-view residences, the project represents the company's vision for ultra-luxury living and continues to witness strong buyer interest and encouraging market response.



Over the years, Prateek Group has established a diversified portfolio spanning luxury, premium and ready-to-move residential developments across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Its landmark developments include Prateek Grand City, Prateek Begonia, Prateek Canary, Prateek Edifice, Prateek Stylome, Prateek Laurel, Prateek Fedora, Prateek Wisteria, Prateek Royal Cliff and Prateek Aurelia, among others.



With more than two decades of experience, the Group has delivered over 20 million square feet of real estate and today serves a growing community of more than 50,000 customers. The company's consistent focus on quality construction, timely delivery and customer-centric development continues to strengthen buyer trust and create long-term value.



Prateek Group is widely recognised as the pioneer of luxury residential development in Noida, having introduced the city's first luxury residential projects-Prateek Stylome and Prateek Edifice. Today, these developments remain among the most premium and highly valued resort living residential addresses in the region.



Commenting on the achievement, a spokesperson for Prateek Group said,“Crossing the Rs. 300 crore sales milestone in a single quarter is a reflection of the trust and confidence that homebuyers and investors continue to place in the Prateek brand. Today's buyers are increasingly choosing developers with proven credentials in quality, transparency and timely delivery. This performance validates the strength of our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed communities that deliver both exceptional lifestyle experiences and long-term investment value. As NCR continues to evolve into one of India's most dynamic real estate markets, we remain focused on developing benchmark projects that meet the aspirations of the next generation of homeowners.”



The Group believes that rapid infrastructure development, improved connectivity, rising aspirations for larger and better-designed homes, and increasing preference for reputed developers will continue to support housing demand across NCR. Backed by a robust development pipeline and strong market fundamentals, Prateek Group remains well-positioned to further strengthen its leadership in the region's residential real estate sector.