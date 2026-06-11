Eritrea: President Isaias Visits Industrial Plants And Logistics Facilities

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President Isaias and his delegation, who are on an official visit to Egypt, yesterday visited a number of industrial plants and logistics facilities in the Greater Cairo and Suez zones.

The visit by President Isaias and his delegation included Gyto Pharma, the Suez Canal Industrial Zone, a cement and steel factory, Egypt's Basic Industrial Corporation, as well as Ain Sokhna Port Terminal.

Upon visiting the industrial plants and logistics facilities, President Isaias and his delegation were provided briefings by authorities and managers of the institutions focusing on the objectives, vision, economic significance, and type and scale of production of the facilities, supported by video and photo presentations. They also expressed readiness to cooperate and work in partnership with Eritrea, as well as to contribute to capacity development and technology transfer.

The plants and facilities that President Isaias and his delegation visited are engaged in producing different types of medicines, solar energy systems supported by robotic technology, steel and cement for construction and other purposes, chemical fertilizers, as well as putting in place port and logistics service infrastructure.

President Isaias and his delegation also today made a tour of the new Administrative Capital in Cairo Governorate and various public service pavilions and infrastructure projects under construction. He also held discussions with project managers focusing on the prospects for future cooperation in the sectors.

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