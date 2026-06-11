President El-Sisi Receives President Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo Tshisekedi

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Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the reception ceremony included the guard of honor salute to President Tshisekedi, the playing of the national anthems of both countries, and a commemorative photo session. This was followed by a bilateral meeting between President El-Sisi and President Tshisekedi, then an expanded session of talks attended by the delegations of both countries, and a luncheon hosted by President El-Sisi in honor of President Tshisekedi and his accompanying delegation.

President El-Sisi welcomed President Tshisekedi on his fourth visit to Egypt in recent years, reflecting the depth and distinction of Egyptian-Congolese relations. The President praised the momentum witnessed in bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

President El-Sisi also congratulated President Tshisekedi on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the independence of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which falls at the end of the current month.

For his part, the Congolese president expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he always receives during his visits to Egypt, affirming his country's gratitude for Egypt's support in various fields. President Tshisekedi also praised President El-Sisi's keenness to strengthen relations with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Egypt's efforts to promote peace across Africa in general and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in particular.

The two presidents discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Egypt and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. President El-Sisi stressed the need to continue efforts to boost trade exchange and investments between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of convening the Joint Committee and establishing implementation programs and mechanisms to monitor progress in bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

President El-Sisi also highlighted the extensive expertise of Egyptian companies, particularly in the fields of energy and infrastructure, expressing Egypt's readiness to support the Democratic Republic of the Congo in all sectors.

President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, noting Egypt's constructive engagement in supporting international and regional efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in eastern Congo, including through the full implementation of the Washington and Doha agreements.

In this context, the Congolese president expressed his appreciation for Egypt's constructive role, while President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's constant readiness to exert every necessary effort to bring positions closer together, end the ongoing conflict, and address its humanitarian repercussions.

The two presidents further discussed developments in cooperation among Nile Basin countries, stressing the need to respect international law governing transboundary international rivers. In this regard, President Tshisekedi praised Egypt's consensus-oriented approach and its support for the development aspirations of Nile Basin countries, emphasizing his country's keenness to maintain and foster coordination with Egypt on this matter.

Following the talks, the two Presidents witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding. Then, they held a joint press conference, during which President El-Sisi delivered an official speech.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.