Africa Centres For Disease Control And Prevention (Africa CDC) Science Advisors Call For Stronger Cross-Border Preparedness As Ebola Response Intensifies

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Experts advising the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) ( ) have called for stronger cross-border preparedness in Africa to reduce the risk of imported cases from the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The recommendations were made at a meeting of leading African infectious diseases experts, who are members of the Africa CDC Emergency Consultative Group (ECG), an independent advisory body to the Africa CDC Director General, held on 3 June 2026.

The ECG recommended that African Union Member States, especially the 11 countries at the highest risk, use an Africa CDC preparedness checklist being developed to assess their readiness for potential imported cases. The checklist covers border screening, isolation capacity, diagnostic capabilities and the ability to implement public health measures and manage suspected cases.

The advisory body opposed travel bans, saying evidence indicates that these have little, if any, benefit. The ECG advised that African Union Member States strengthen risk communication and community engagement to address fear, myths and misconceptions, and to encourage the dissemination of information about their preparations and readiness.

“Being prepared will reduce the risk of the virus spreading locally in the event of an imported case. Preparedness builds confidence in the local response and reduces community anxiety and concern that often follows the discovery of an imported case of Ebola disease”, said Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chairperson of the ECG.

In his Opening Address at the ECG meeting, Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya highlighted the need for continued vigilance, solidarity and coordinated action. He expressed concern over travel and border restrictions imposed within and outside Africa, warning that measures not based on scientific evidence risk undermining response efforts, disrupting trade and movement, and discouraging transparency and timely reporting.

As of 9 June 2026, 645 confirmed cases, 114 deaths and 23 recoveries have been reported across the DRC and Uganda. The DRC accounts for 626 confirmed cases and 112 deaths, with Ituri province remaining the epicentre of the outbreak. Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases and two deaths, with no new cases or deaths reported in the previous 24 hours.

ECG members welcomed improvements in laboratory diagnosis, contact tracing, and infection prevention and control measures, but expressed concern that transmission is still occurring among healthcare workers, frontline workers and funeral participants.

In their recommendations on travel bans and border closures, the ECG noted that available evidence suggests they offer limited public health benefit and may be counterproductive to outbreak control. Instead, Member States were encouraged to keep borders open while strengthening screening at points of entry and implementing evidence-based public health measures.

ECG members also identified priority areas in the DRC, including strengthening diagnostic capacity in Ituri province, improving compliance with isolation, expanding infection prevention and control measures for healthcare workers, enhancing contact tracing and surveillance, and ensuring safe access for medical teams in insecure areas.

The advisory body strongly supported the development of a diagnostic laboratory in Ituri and highlighted the urgent need for Bundibugyo-specific rapid diagnostic tests to improve timely laboratory confirmation in affected and high-risk countries. It also supported the deployment of several hundred community workers to strengthen contact tracing.

Members commended efforts underway, with the support of WHO and Africa CDC, to accelerate the research and development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics for Bundibugyo Ebola, and called for sustained investment to support field-based clinical trials in Africa.

The ECG unanimously recommended that the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak remain classified as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS), citing the evolving epidemic in the DRC and Uganda, the continuing risk of geographic spread, and the need to sustain preparedness across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Notes to Editors:

The Emergency Consultative Group (ECG) is Africa CDC's expert body that provides technical advice during public health emergencies.

A Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) is Africa CDC's highest public health alert, usually declared on the ECG's recommendation when a health threat requires a coordinated continental response.

Blanket border restrictions are not supported by Africa CDC, which recommends targeted, risk-based public health measures such as strengthened surveillance, screening at points of entry and cross-border coordination to contain outbreaks while minimising unnecessary disruption.

The Bundibugyo Virus Disease (BVD) is a severe form of Ebola spread through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. There are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments for BVD, making early detection, isolation and rapid response essential to controlling outbreaks.

Media Contacts:

Africa CDC

Directorate of Communication & Public Information

...

...

About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States to strengthen health systems, improve disease surveillance, and enhance emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: and follow Africa CDC on LinkedIn ( ), X ( ), Facebook ( ), and YouTube ( ).

--br- src="" alt="Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo