Al Waha For Cars Jetour Signs A Strategic Partnership With QSN

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Waha Automotive, the official distributor of Jetour in Qatar, has announced a new strategic collaboration with QSN, a leading Qatari platform specializing in premium vehicle plate numbers and exclusive mobile numbers. This partnership reflects a shared vision to strengthen innovative local enterprises and empower entrepreneurs in Qatar.

This collaboration between Jetour and QSN highlights both parties' commitment to enhancing the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar, while creating joint initiatives that showcase the value of national brands and expand their presence in the local market.

As part of this partnership, a joint promotional campaign will be launched over a three-month period. Customers who purchase a premium vehicle plate number or an exclusive mobile number through QSN will be eligible to enter a draw to win a Jetour T2, in addition to five iPhone devices. Full terms and conditions will be announced in the coming period.

On this occasion, Zaid Al-Qatami, Vice Chairman of Al Waha Automotive – Jetour, stated:“We view this partnership as a strategic collaboration that reflects our belief in the role of the private sector in highlighting and enabling promising Qatari initiatives, particularly those led by entrepreneurs and young talent. Our goal is to build meaningful partnerships that create added value in the local market and enhance opportunities for growth and innovation.”

He added that this collaboration represents Jetour's direction toward partnerships that go beyond the traditional automotive sector, moving toward joint initiatives that support the local economy and highlight the strong potential of Qatari brands across various industries.

For his part, Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Marri, Deputy CEO of QSN, expressed his pride in this partnership, emphasizing that it reflects the spirit of collaboration between ambitious Qatari brands. He noted that it enhances the position of local ventures in delivering innovative experiences that combine distinction and luxury, adding that this marks the beginning of a series of future joint initiatives.