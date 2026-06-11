Qatar Takes Part In Joint Ministerial Meeting Of GCC-Canada Strategic Dialogue Manama

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The State of Qatar took part in the joint ministerial meeting of the GCC-Canada Strategic Dialogue in Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain, on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

The meeting discussed the relationship between GCC nations and Canada, deepening cooperation in the economic and commercial domains and coordinating on matters of shared interest.

The discussions addressed the evolving regional and international situation, as well as the ongoing developments and their consequences for the security and stability of the region.

The meeting further emphasized the importance of ramping up international efforts to protect maritime lanes and ensure freedom of international navigation, in pursuit of safeguarding shared interests and strengthening regional and global stability.

In addition, the meeting discussed the Iranian attacks on several countries in the region, along with the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, expressing condemnation and denunciation of these assaults.