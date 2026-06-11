Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Participates In Bahraini Crown Prince's Meeting With Participants Of GCC Ministerial Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Manama: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi participated in a meeting between HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Their Highnesses and Excellencies the heads of delegations participating in the 167th ministerial council meeting of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the third joint ministerial meeting of the GCC-Canada Strategic Dialogue.

HH the Bahraini Crown Prince expressed his hope that the meetings would achieve their desired objectives and serve as a catalyst for greater cooperation among the GCC states, thus fulfilling their shared aspirations.