Tanker On Fire Off Oman Coast: UK Maritime Agency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: A tanker's engine room caught fire off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, a UK maritime agency said, reporting two missing and one casualty.

Earlier, British maritime security company Vanguard Tech said the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello had "transmitted a distress call stating that its engine room had been struck by a missile while operating off Sohar in the Gulf of Oman" and that there was a fire onboard.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency later reported an incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar in Oman.

"Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room and are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the crew," it said.

"The vessel is reporting 1 casualty and 2 crew members missing. No environment impact reported," it added.