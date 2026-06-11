Family Of Belfast Stabbing Victim Warn Against Fuelling 'Hostility'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Belfast: The family of a Northern Irish man injured in a brutal knife attack that sparked serious disorder in Belfast said Wednesday that the "overnight unrest is not welcome" and appealed for calm.

"We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility," the family of the victim said in a statement posted on the Facebook page of a local politician.

The family added it was "completely devastated by the horrific attack on our loved one", calling it "a massive shock".

"Right now, our only priority is being at his bedside and helping him recover," they said.



People clean the street next to a burnt-out "Glider city bus" after demonstrations turned violent the night before, burning vehicles and homes, in eastern Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Paul Faith / AFP

"We want to say a profound thank you to the local people who bravely stepped in during the attack," the statement added, noting their "quick actions absolutely saved his life".

Hadi Alodid, 30, a refugee originally from Sudan, appeared in a Belfast court on Wednesday accused of carrying out the stabbing on Monday, which was captured on camera and shared widely online.

It emerged during the court hearing that the male victim in his 40s, who police had said suffered stab wounds to his eyes, face and back, lost an eye during the attack.

Hours of violent disorder erupted Tuesday evening, with fears of a repeat on Wednesday.



Jamie Corrie poses outside his burnt-out property in Lendrick Street after demonstrations turned violent the night before, burning vehicles and homes, in eastern Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 10, 2026. Photo by Paul Faith / AFP

"We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident," the family statement said.

"We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.

"We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work."