US Host Cities Gear Up To Welcome Millions For FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As many as 10 million visitors will head to 11 U.S. cities this summer, helping turn the FIFA World Cup 2026 into the largest sporting event in history.

While U.S. host cities like Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco are world-famous, lesser-known U.S. cities are primed to host football fans. In Kansas City, Missouri, for instance, Café Corazón owner Dulcinea Herrera says that people underestimate the Midwestern city of 500,000 (in a larger metro area of 2 million). Herrera and other local business owners are preparing for 650,000 visitors for FIFA World Cup 2026.

In addition to coffee, an American staple, Café Corazón serves yerba mate, a tea popular with South American football stars, including Lionel Messi, who will lead Argentina in an early round match scheduled for Kansas City. One of Herrera's three locations is in the downtown area where officials plan a massive viewing party near the stadium.

White House World Cup Task Force Executive Director Andrew Giuliani calls it“a tremendous privilege” to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 during the year the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, and says the federal government is working with host cities to ensure a safe and welcoming tournament.

“Hosting the world during this historic year... gives us a chance to show the very best of America - our hospitality and our innovation - while also showcasing the America spirit of which we're so proud of,” Giuliani said.

Here is an introduction to few of the U.S. cities that will host international football fans:

Atlanta

Famous for peaches, pecans and Southern hospitality, the Georgia state capital is a cultural and economic hub of the South. It boasts the country's busiest airport and was home to famed Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Atlanta is home to numerous industries, including aerospace and financial technologies, as well as soft drink giant Coca-Cola. The city has several professional sports teams and has hosted three Super Bowls, as well as the 1996 summer Olympics.

Kansas City

The Midwestern city called Kansas City straddles parts of two U.S. states - Kansas and Missouri - and is known as the“City of Fountains,” as it has more in use than any other U.S. city. Its famed Power & Light District boasts eight blocks of restaurants where visitors can sample the region's famous barbecue.

Kansas City's strong sports culture includes the National Football League's Chiefs - winners of two of the last three Super Bowls. And the Kansas City Current is the world's only women's professional football team that plays in a stadium designed especially for women's football. The team draws sellout crowds.

New York/New Jersey

New York - famous for skyscrapers, Broadway theater and the lights of Times Square - will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals at a stadium in neighboring New Jersey. In addition to bustling sidewalks along rows of restaurants serving every imaginable type of international cuisine, New York offers museums, libraries, walks in Central Park and the iconic Statue of Liberty, a testament to America's friendship with France.

San Francisco Bay Area

Known for the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco is a city of steep hills, scaled by streetcars and packed with colorful row houses. It's the northern hub of California's Silicon Valley, a center of technological innovation. Between matches, fans can visit nearby Napa Valley wineries or check out the stunning vistas of Yosemite National Park.

After hosting American football's 2026 Super Bowl in February, San Francisco will be ready to host six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Qatar will play their inaugural match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, and their base training center is located in Santa Barbara.

Seattle

Known for a drizzly climate, a pedestrian-friendly downtown and a thriving entrepreneurial spirit, Seattle will offer international visitors the chance to sample seafood at Pike's Place Market and take in a view of the entire city from the Space Needle. Seattle's pioneering companies include airplane manufacturer Boeing, software developer Microsoft, and Starbucks, which operates in 85 countries.

The city, where the U.S. National Team will make an early-round appearance, plans nine“fan zones” for the FIFA World Cup 2026, each offering big screens, food and live entertainment. Qatar will play their final group stage match at Lumen Field in Seattle.