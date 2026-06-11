Commerce And Industry Ministry Organizes Patent Examination Training Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), in collaboration with the GCC Intellectual Property (IP) Training Centre, organized an advanced patent examination training program.

Several patent examiners from the MOCI's Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department participated in this two-day program, which wrapped up on Wednesday.

The program was intended to hone the participants' skills and their technical and legal knowledge when it comes to examining patents, through showcasing state-of-the-art global practices, sharing expertise related to examination procedures, and scrutinizing patent applications based on approved practices.

Overall, the program was structured around professional themes, including objective vetting of patents, classification, as well as intellectual property-related international agreements and conventions.

It also focused on AI applications in conducting examinations, alongside electronic systems and tools used in scrutinizing and managing patent applications.

The organization of this event was part of the MOCI's efforts dedicated to advancing national capabilities, the intellectual property system, and innovation