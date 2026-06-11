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UN Rights Chief Urges G7 To Put Human Rights At Heart Of Summit Talks

UN Rights Chief Urges G7 To Put Human Rights At Heart Of Summit Talks


2026-06-11 01:24:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk Wednesday called on G7 member states to place human rights at the center of their discussions during next week's summit in France.

Speaking in Geneva, Turk said the world is facing around 63 ongoing conflicts, the highest number since the end of World War II, alongside rising inequality and a worsening climate crisis.

He stressed that the world is experiencing a period of profound instability and urged G7 leaders to help address pressing global challenges.

The G7 Summit is scheduled to begin next Monday in France's Evian-les-Bains, coinciding with the opening of a new session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

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The Peninsula

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