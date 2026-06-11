Egyptian, Congolese Presidents Discuss Nile Basin Cooperation, Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi held talks Wednesday on cooperation among Nile Basin countries and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

President El Sisi stressed the importance of boosting trade and investment between the two countries, highlighting the need to convene the joint committee and establish mechanisms to follow up on progress across areas of mutual interest.

He also reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as its backing for international and regional efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in eastern Congo.