Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Canada's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met in Manama on Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada HE Anita Anand.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the joint ministerial meeting of the GCC-Canada Strategic Dialogue convened in Manama.

Their discussions centered on the deepening and expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly the mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's full backing of the ongoing mediation efforts, broadening the horizons for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, ultimately leading to an enduring accord that prevents renewed escalation.