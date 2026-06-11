Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (June 11-13, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Seren Akbari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This weekend in Doha brings a mix of gaming, culture, live performances, and exhibitions across some of the city's biggest venues. Here's a rundown of events and places to visit around the city this weekend.

3-2-1 Esports Lounge

Sat-Wed: 9am-7pm | Tues: Closed | Thur: 9am-9pm | Fri: 1:30pm-7pm

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

3-2-1 Esports Lounge is a new gaming and esports hub, designed as a modern interactive space, offering high performance gaming PCs, 5 dedicated console stations featuring PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as an area for streaming and competitive play.

The lounge also hosts Esport events, workshops, and community activities. Prices start at QR19 for 1 hour and QR29 for 2 hours, with QR5 for every additional hour.

Tickets can be found here

Project Qatar 2026 June 9 to 11, 2026

12pm-9pm

Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC)

Project Qatar 2026 takes place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), bringing together key industry leaders. The event will showcase the latest technologies, infrastructure solutions and sustainable practices supporting Qatar's continued growth and development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Visitors can register here.

Tamer Ashour Live in Doha June 12, 2026

8:30pm

Al Mayassa Theatre, QNCC

Egyptian singer Tamer Ashour, known for his emotional ballads, chart-topping hits, and captivating stage presence, performs live at QNCC. Enjoy an evening of his most popular songs and heartfelt performances live for one special night.

Tickets can be purchased here

Amine Radi Live in Qatar

June 13, 2026

8pm

Al Mayassa Theatre, QNCC

Stand-up comedian Amine Radi brings his live comedy show to Doha, having gained millions of followers online and performed to audiences across Europe and the Middle East. Radi's show promises an entertaining evening of humour and storytelling.

Tickets can be purchased here

Classic Hits: Sibelius & Tchaikovsky June 13, 2026

7:30pm to 9:30pm

Katara Cultural Village, Opera House

Conductor Elias Grandy presents a powerhouse programme that pairs a showpiece for violin with one of the most thrilling symphonies ever written, with Concertmaster Joo Young Oh.

Sibelius's Violin Concerto and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 are perfect for those who enjoy emotional depth through music and a thrilling orchestral conclusion.

Book your tickets here

Qatar Smart Manufacturing 2026 June 9 to 11, 2026

1pm to 9pm

Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC)

The Smart Manufacturing Exhibition takes over DECC, showcasing the latest breakthroughs in automation, digitalisation and intelligent industrial systems shaping the future of production. The exhibition brings together industry leaders, innovators and experts, highlighting how smart technologies are transforming the future of manufacturing in Qatar.



The Little Mermaid musical Until June 20, 2026,

2:30pm to 4:30pm, 7:30pm to 9:30pm

THIS Theatre, Mesaimeer

Disney's The Little Mermaid brings the beloved musical to the stage by The Doha Players, following Ariel's journey in a magical story of love, sacrifice and adventure brought to life through iconic songs, costumes and stage effects. The show runs at THIS Theatre, Mesaimeer, and offers a theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets can be found here

Resolutions: Evolving Realities Until August 8, 2026

Sat to Wed: 9am–7pm | Mon: Closed | Thur: 9am– 9pm | Fri: 1:30pm–7pm

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Arab Museum of Modern Art explores shifting perspectives in contemporary Arab art, highlighting evolving narratives, identities and visual expression. The exhibition invites visitors to experience how artists reinterpret reality through new forms, ideas and creative approaches, offering a dynamic look at the region's contemporary art scene.

Book your tickets here

A Sneak Peek at the Qatar Auto Museum Project Until February 2027

Sat to Wed: 9am to 7pm | Tuesday: closed | Thur: 9am to 9pm | Fri: 1:30pm to 7pm

National Museum of Qatar

Step inside the future of automotive culture at A Sneak Peek at Qatar Auto Museum Project, an exclusive preview of the upcoming Qatar Auto Museum at the National Museum of Qatar's Mawater Gallery. The exhibition has a curated selection of iconic vehicles, showcasing how cars have shaped design, identity and everyday life across generations.

Tickets can be found here