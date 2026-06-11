'Objects Of Glory: Iconic Moments In The History Of Football' Opens At Museo Jumex In Mexico City As Part Of Qatar Canada Mexico 2026 Year Of Culture

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Mexico City, Mexico and Doha, Qatar: Some of the most iconic objects in the history of world football are now on view in Mexico City as Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football opens at Museo Jumex as part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture. The opening was attended by Qatar's Ambassador to Mexico HE Mohammed Sultan Al Kuwari, the Ambassadors of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Norway, Charge dAffairs of Morocco and the Director General for Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East at Mexico's Secretariat of Foreign Relations, along with Eugenio López, President of Fundación Jumex.

Organised in partnership with Qatar Museums, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and Museo Jumex, the exhibition runs from June 10 until August 30, 2026, bringing together 16 extraordinary objects that trace football's transformation into the world's most influential sporting and cultural phenomenon.

At the heart of the exhibition is one of the most celebrated artefacts in football history: the match-worn jersey worn by Diego Maradona during Argentina's legendary 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against England at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. Displayed alongside rare historic match balls, iconic jerseys, legendary boots, trophies, artworks and personal memorabilia, the exhibition offers visitors a journey through more than 130 years of football history.

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Director Abdulla Al Mulla said:“The objects in this exhibition witnessed the moments that changed football history. Through them, we can see how a game became a global cultural phenomenon that continues to inspire people across generations and continents. We are proud to bring these stories to Mexico in partnership with Museo Jumex, a country that has played such an important role in football's journey.”

Curated by Sheikha Najla Al-Thani, Curator at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Objects of Glory explores how football's defining moments have been preserved through the objects that witnessed them, revealing the sport's enduring connections to identity, memory and collective emotion.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and Qatar Museums on Objects of Glory. This partnership allows us to bring an exceptional selection of iconic objects that have shaped the history of football to Mexican audiences, while continuing to expand the ways in which Museo Jumex engages diverse publics through meaningful cultural experiences,” said Eugenio López, President of Fundación Jumex.

Commenting on the opening, Curator Sheikha Najla Al-Thani said,“What interested me as a curator was not simply collecting famous objects, but exploring why certain objects become iconic. This exhibition examines how a shirt, a trophy or a match ball can come to represent a nation, a generation or a defining moment in sporting history.”

Among the highlights are objects connected to some of the most influential figures in football history, including Pelé, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, David Beckham and Kylian Mbappé. Together, these artefacts illustrate how football has evolved into a cultural force capable of transcending borders, generations and languages.

The exhibition also highlights football's role in expanding access and representation through the story of Honey Thaljieh, the former captain of the Palestinian women's national team and the only female athlete represented in the exhibition. Her inclusion reflects football's power to challenge barriers and create opportunities for participation and visibility around the world.

Opening as Mexico prepares to host matches during FIFA World Cup 2026, Objects of Glory forms part of a broader programme of cultural exchange under the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, a year-long initiative that builds lasting connections between communities through art, heritage, sport, education and innovation. The exhibition reflects the shared passion for football that unites Qatar, Canada and Mexico as FIFA World Cup host nations, while offering visitors an opportunity to encounter some of the objects that helped shape the history of the beautiful game.