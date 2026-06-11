Investment And Trade Court Launches Code Of Judicial Rulings To Enhance Transparency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Supreme Judiciary Council's implementation of the second-phase strategy of the National Initiative for the Development of Justice Systems, and within the framework of the Rule of Law Enhancement Initiative aimed at raising the level of transparency and reinforcing confidence in the judicial system, the Investment and Trade Court has announced the launch of the "Code of Judicial Rulings" in the area of commercial judgments, under the theme "Justice with Greater Transparency."

The Code represents a specialized digital platform that enables the publication of judicial rulings issued by the Court through a modern and integrated mechanism. It will be made available via the Investment and Trade Court's website, in addition to being incorporated within the Council's Judicial Encyclopedia, thereby enhancing access to judicial knowledge and broadening its benefits to various groups.

The Court affirmed that the Code is updated through digital procedures interconnected with the litigation system, allowing for the periodic publication of rulings in accordance with an approved mechanism. This contributes to enhancing the speed at which information is made available and the accuracy of its content, while supporting the principles of transparency and institutional openness.

This initiative comes as an extension of the Council's continued efforts to develop the judicial system, and as a continuation of what has been achieved in recent years through the publication of judicial principles, in addition to the publication of civil and commercial rulings within the Judicial Encyclopedia. It also reflects an ongoing commitment to developing digital publication mechanisms and expanding access to judicial rulings and principles, in line with the notable progress witnessed in litigation systems within the framework of digital transformation.

The Code adopts an advanced methodology for the publication of judicial rulings that safeguards privacy and delivers the highest levels of benefit to researchers, specialists, and all those interested in legal affairs. It contributes to supporting legal and judicial studies and research, and provides an up-to-date knowledge reference that is periodically enriched with rulings issued at both the local and international levels.

The Code also supports efforts to enhance the quality of judicial work and contributes to the dissemination of legal knowledge in the field of commercial disputes, thereby strengthening the efficiency of the judicial system, enriching its academic and practical content, and reinforcing the confidence of investors and business owners in the State's judicial environment.

The initiative further aims to elevate the State's ranking within international indices, particularly through supporting the standards of transparency, expedited access to justice, and the documentation of legal principles. This is reflected positively in the assessment of the Rule of Law Index issued by the World Justice Project (WJP), as well as in indicators relating to the investment and business environment in the areas of law enforcement, dispute resolution, and providing certainty to investors and expediting their access to justice (Be Ready).

The Investment and Trade Court has ensured direct and easy access to the Code through its website, alongside its availability within the Judicial Encyclopedia, guaranteeing access to all users without restrictions.

In this context, the Court affirmed that the launch of the Code embodies its commitment to keeping pace with international best practices in the field of digital justice, working to reinforce the principles of transparency, build confidence, and raise the level of legal awareness.

This contributes to supporting a more stable and clear legal and investment environment, and reflects a strategic direction towards developing a modern judicial system that places knowledge and ease of access to justice at the core of its priorities.

