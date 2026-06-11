Qatardebate Center's Qatar Connects Series Explores Local Production As A Priority For Qatar's Future

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, concluded a high-level panel discussion on local production as an urgent priority shaped by rapid global shifts, including supply chain disruptions and international crises.

The panel was held as part of the "Qatar Connects" series under the theme: "Beyond Imports: Will Local Production Lead Qatar's Future".

Moderated by Mohammed Al Hamadi, a presenter and media figure, the session brought together entrepreneurs, local producers, and stakeholders from Qatar's production ecosystem.

Discussions focused on exploring challenges and identifying opportunities to build a more independent and resilient Qatari economy, while encouraging society to move from a culture of consumption toward a more active role in production.

Highlighting the importance of the session, Abdulrahman Al Subaie, Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate Center, said: "This discussion was organized at an ideal time, one that compels us to reassess our national development priorities amid global crises and supply chain disruptions.

Today, we did not discuss temporary initiatives; rather, we sought to reinforce the concepts of resilience, sustainability, and self-sufficiency."

He added: "Strengthening local production represents a strategic priority closely tied to Qatar's national development goals. It is a vital matter that touches every household, influences every consumer decision we make, and affects our future generations."

Bringing together perspectives from across Qatar's local production and entrepreneurship ecosystem, the panel featured Saoud Al Emadi, Founder of Enavra, and Fatma Ali Al Khater, Founder of Torba Market.

The discussion moved beyond the question of whether local production matters, focusing instead on what it will take to strengthen it in practice.

Against this backdrop, speakers examined six key dimensions, including local production priorities, ecosystem readiness, individual and home-based production, behind-the-scenes challenges, government support, and future opportunities.

Speaking about the realities facing local producers, Saoud Al Emadi highlighted the importance of rapid response, alternative supply routes, and continued institutional support for the industrial sector. He noted that, following recent regional disruptions, Enavra was able to reroute raw material shipments through Jeddah to ensure continued production and meet market demand, despite additional costs.

Highlighting the role of financial institutions, he remarked: "We hope that the incentives and financing programs supporting the industrial sector will continue and be further strengthened. We also commend the role played by local financial institutions, including Qatar Development Bank, in providing financing solutions that help local factories expand, reduce costs, and enhance self-sufficiency."

Fatma Ali Al Khater, Founder of Torba Market, emphasized the growing preference for locally produced goods, particularly as consumers increasingly seek fresh, high-quality products.

She noted that local markets and related initiatives have played an important role in strengthening the visibility and success of Qatari products, which have become the preferred choice for many citizens and residents.

She also pointed to the challenges facing local agriculture, including water resources and climate conditions, while highlighting opportunities for small-scale agricultural and artisanal enterprises to contribute to self-sufficiency and food sovereignty.

Al Khater added: "There is a valuable opportunity to establish companies and develop national products that support Qatar and compete strongly on the global stage."

Addressing the central question of the session, participants agreed that local production in Qatar is no longer the result of scattered individual efforts, but has evolved into a unified national direction led by entrepreneurs and institutions choosing to take initiative, drive change, and strengthen Qatar's capacity for local production.

The session concluded with clear and practical insights grounded in real-world production challenges and opportunities, aimed at strengthening the resilience of the national economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its ambition to build a sustainable and self-sufficient society.