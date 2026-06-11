Shura Council Participates In Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Executive Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council participated on Wednesday in the 42nd session of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held via videoconference in preparation for the 39th conference of the union, scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday.

The council was represented at the meeting by HE Sultan bin Hassan Al Dosari, a member of the Shura Council and member of the union's Executive Committee, in the presence of HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Member of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and Vice-President of the Committee representing the Arab Geopolitical Group.

Participants reviewed reports from specialized committees and discussed a range of organizational, administrative, and financial matters related to the work of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and the development of its mechanisms, in addition to issues of common interest in Arab parliamentary affairs.

In a related context, HE Amina bint Youssef Al Jaidah, a member of the Shura Council, took part in a meeting of the Palestine Committee of the union, which was also held virtually.

The meeting discussed developments in the Palestinian cause and ways to enhance Arab parliamentary coordination and cooperation in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, as well as efforts to unify parliamentary positions in regional and international forums in support of the Palestinian cause and broader objectives of joint Arab parliamentary action.