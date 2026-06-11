Shura Council General Secretariat Participates In 47Th Meeting Of Association Of Secretaries-General Of Arab Parliaments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Secretariat of the Shura Council participated on Wednesday in the 47th meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Arab Parliaments, which was held virtually as part of the 39th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU).

In the meeting, the Shura Council's General Secretariat was represented by Secretary-General of the Shura Council, HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud.

The meeting addressed the topic of activating research and information centers to rationalize parliamentary decision-making and improve legislative performance.

During the meeting, HE Secretary-General of Shura Council said in his remarks that analytical information, accurate data, and in-depth studies have become a fundamental pillar in the decision-making process and an effective tool in promoting transparency and raising the efficiency of performance in legislative and oversight work, thereby enhancing the role of legislative institutions and parliaments in serving Arab societies, fulfilling the aspirations of their people, and keeping pace with the requirements of development in them.

He pointed out the importance of investing in research and knowledge infrastructure by enhancing human competencies, adopting the latest technologies in preparing studies and research, and collecting and analyzing data, including employing artificial intelligence and advanced statistical analysis, in addition to building effective partnerships between legislative councils, research and study centers, universities, and academic and research institutes.

He also reviewed the working paper that the Shura Council's General Secretariat had previously referred to the Association, which included several proposals aimed at strengthening cooperation and the exchange of information and parliamentary studies, as well as supporting digital transformation in parliamentary work, developing the capabilities of research and information personnel, exchanging experiences in managing databases and parliamentary libraries, and updating the mechanisms for digital archiving of parliamentary documents.

HE Secretary-General of Shura Council pointed out that the success of research and information centers in parliaments depends on the clarity of their roles and the direct link of their outputs to the needs of parliamentary work, thereby enhancing the quality of legislation and increasing the efficiency of oversight performance.

He concluded his remarks by expressing confidence that the ideas and visions presented during the meeting would contribute to strengthening the role of research and information centers and enhancing joint Arab parliamentary work, in a way that serves the interests and aspirations of the Arab peoples and countries.

The meeting witnessed an exchange of views between the Secretaries-General of the Arab Parliaments on ways to enhance the work of the General Secretariats, develop coordination mechanisms, and improve administrative performance.