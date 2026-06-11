Qatar Airways To Resume Daily Flights To Philadelphia From August

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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of daily flights between its Doha home base and Philadelphia (PHL), effective August 1, 2026. The reinstated service expands the airline's North American network to 14 destinations, further strengthening its connectivity for travellers across the region.

Qatar Airways will resume the direct flights to the largest city in Pennsylvania operating Airbus A350-900 aircraft which is equipped with the airline's award-winning Qsuite business class and Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky. More than 140 Qatar Airways aircraft are equipped with Starlink, making it the world's first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet.

The resumption of flights reflects the airline's deep commitment to the U.S. market and will provide seamless connections to destinations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East via its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport. In the U.S., the resumed flights will provide enhanced onward connectivity through Qatar Airways' oneworld partner, American Airlines.

Since launching its inaugural U.S. service to New York in 2007, Qatar Airways has steadily expanded its presence across North America, offering passengers increased flexibility, premium travel experiences, and seamless connectivity to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

Qatar Airways flights to Philadelphia (PHL)

Departing daily from August 1, 2026:

Doha (DOH) to Philadelphia (PHL) – Flight QR727: Departure 08:00; Arrival 15:05

Philadelphia (PHL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR728: Departure 21:30; Arrival 17:00

Qatar Airways will operate flights to the following North American destinations this summer: Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Montreal (YUL), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Toronto (YYZ), and Washington D.C. (IAD).