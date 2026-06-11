Regulatory Release No. 2 - 2026: Result Of Installatørgruppen A/S' Initial Public Offering On Nasdaq Copenhagen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INSIDE INFORMATION

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This announcement does not constitute an offering circular, or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the“ Prospectus Regulation”) and nothing herein shall be construed as an offering of securities. The offer to acquire securities pursuant to the offering of shares in InstallatørGruppen A/S is, and any investment decision by an investor should be made, solely on the basis of information that is contained in the offering circular or prospectus, which is made generally available in Denmark in connection with the offering. Copies of the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, may be obtained by persons in Denmark and in certain other jurisdictions, subject to certain restrictions, through the website of InstallatørGruppen A/S as set forth elsewhere in this announcement.

Result of InstallatørGruppen A/S' Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen

With reference to company announcement no. 1-2026 dated 3 June 2026 regarding the Initial Public Offering (“ IPO” or the“ Offering”) and admission to trading of the shares of InstallatørGruppen A/S (“ InstallatørGruppen” or the“ Company”, and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the“ Group”) on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (“ Nasdaq Copenhagen”), the result of the Offering is published today.

Niels Eldrup Meidahl, Co-founder and Group CEO of InstallatørGruppen, says: "We are pleased with the strong interest shown in InstallatørGruppen and grateful for the trust placed in us by our new shareholders. The listing is an important milestone for the Group and reflects the strength of the business we have built together with our portfolio companies and employees. With strong positions in Denmark and Switzerland, we are well placed to continue our growth, welcome new companies into the Group and pursue our ambition of expanding into a new market in 2027."

Jesper Teddy Lok, Chair of InstallatørGruppen, says: "Today's listing marks an important milestone for InstallatørGruppen. We are pleased to welcome our new shareholders and grateful for the trust they have placed in the Company. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our portfolio companies, employees and shareholders for the trust and commitment that have made this possible."

Christian Jelsbech, Investment Director at FSN Capital Partners, says: "The IPO is a strong validation of InstallatørGruppen's strategy, operating model and long-term growth potential. FSN Capital VI is proud to have supported the Company's development and would like to thank management, employees and portfolio companies for their dedication and execution. FSN Capital VI is also grateful for the strong support from new and existing investors as InstallatørGruppen enters its next phase as a publicly listed company."

Highlights of the Offering



A fixed offer price of DKK 15 per share of nominal value DKK 1 each, corresponding to a total market value of all issued shares of InstallatørGruppen of approximately DKK 4.5bn



The total offering of 70,000,000 shares (the“ Offer Shares”), excluding the Overallotment Option (as defined below), each with a nominal value of DKK 1, have been purchased, corresponding to a total value of DKK 1.05bn:





The selling shareholders have sold 70,000,000 Offer Shares in the Company, including 57,445,743 Offer Shares sold by FSN Capital GP VI Limited, acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of, each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P. and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp. (the“ Principal Shareholder”)

InstallatørGruppen will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the Offering



The Offering attracted significant interest and was oversubscribed



More than 2,500 investors have been allocated Offer Shares in the Offering



As part of the Offering, the Managers (as defined below) have exercised their right to overallot 10,499,850 shares, corresponding to approximately 15% of the aggregate number of Offer Shares allocated in the Offering, which is facilitated by the Principal Shareholder pursuant to a share lending arrangement



The Principal Shareholder and certain other shareholders in the Company have granted DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige, as the Stabilisation Manager (as defined below) an option to purchase up to 10,499,850 additional shares in InstallatørGruppen (the“ Overallotment Option”)



InstallatørGruppen will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the existing shares in the Overallotment Option



The Overallotment Option may be exercised, in whole or in part, within 30 calendar days following the first day of trading solely to cover overallotments or short positions, if any, incurred in connection with the Offering



If the Overallotment Option is utilised in full, the total number of existing shares placed in the Offering is 80,499,850 shares, corresponding to a total value of approximately DKK 1.21bn



The Offer Shares have primarily been allocated to Danish and international institutional investors while retail investors in Denmark have been allocated 4%



With respect to applications to purchase for amounts exceeding DKK 3m, individual allocations have been made by the Principal Shareholder in consultation with the Company's board of directors and the Joint Global Coordinators (as defined below)



With respect to applications to purchase for amounts up to and including DKK 3m, reductions have been made mathematically:





Orders for up to and including 1,666 Offer Shares, corresponding to DKK 19,995, have been allocated in full





Orders for more than 1,666 Offer Shares have been allocated 1,666 Offer shares and 17% of the remaining order

For orders that have been reduced as a result of proportionate allocation, the orders have been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares



Certain members of the board of directors, executive management and key employees have acquired Offer Shares as part of the Offering for an aggregate amount of approximately DKK 2.4m, and the Company has acquired Offer Shares as part of the Offering for an aggregate amount of approximately DKK 35.0m



The free float, representing the proportion of the share capital held by new investors in InstallatørGruppen, amounts to 25.8% of the Company's share capital (excluding treasury shares), based on the assumption that the Overallotment Option is exercised in full, and 22.3% if the Overallotment Option is not exercised



The Principal Shareholder remains a significant shareholder following completion of the Offering and will hold approximately 46.7% of the total share capital and voting rights assuming full exercise of the Overallotment Option and approximately 49.5% if the Overallotment Option is not exercised



The Principal Shareholder is subject to a customary 180-day lock-up from the first day of trading of the shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, while the other selling shareholders, including members of the board of directors, executive management and key employees holding shares in the Company, are subject to a customary 360-day lock-up from the first day of trading of the shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen



The shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the symbol“IG” and ISIN code DK0064982565



The first day of trading of the shares is today, 11 June 2026



Payment for and settlement of the Offer Shares are expected to take place on or around 15 June 2026 through Euronext Securities Copenhagen and the facilities of Euroclear and Clearstream



The admission is conditional upon the Offering not being withdrawn prior to settlement and completion of the Offering and the Company making an announcement to that effect

Further details on the result of the Offering may be found in Appendix A (Results Statement)



More information can be found at

Bank syndicate and legal advisers

ABG Sundal Collier Denmark, filial af ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Norge and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige are appointed joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners (together, the“ Joint Global Coordinators” when acting as joint global coordinators and the“ Joint Bookrunners” when acting as joint bookrunners), and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, Filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (PUBL), Sverige are appointed joint bookrunners (collectively, the“ Joint Bookrunners”, when acting as joint bookrunners and together with the Joint Global Coordinators, collectively referred to herein as the“ Managers”).

Accura Advokatpartnerselskab and Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP are acting as legal advisers to the Company. Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab and Milbank LLP are acting as legal advisers to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

...

Head of Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

...

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group's aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.

Important information

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus as defined by the Prospectus Regulation and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. No one should purchase any securities in InstallatørGruppen, except on the basis of information in the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, published by the Company in connection with the offering and admission of shares to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Copies of the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, are available on the website of the Company, subject to certain restrictions.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful and the announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdictions.

This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the“ United States”). This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. Any securities sold in the United States will be sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or pursuant to another available exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In any member state of the European Economic Area (“ EEA Member State”), other than Denmark, this communication is only addressed to, and is only directed at, investors in that EEA Member State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus, including qualified investors, within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, the announcement is for distribution only to, and is directed only at, qualified investors within the meaning of Paragraph 15, Part 1, Schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024/105, who are persons: (i) falling within the definition of“investment professionals” in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“ Order”); (ii) who are high net worth companies as described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) to whom such investment or investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“ Relevant Persons”).

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by anyone who is not a Relevant Person. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, to be published relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by any of ABG Sundal Collier Denmark, filial af ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Norge, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige, Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, Filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (PUBL), Sverige (collectively, the“ Managers”) or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents as to the accuracy or completeness or verification of the information contained in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted therefrom), and nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by any of them in this respect, whether as to the past or future. The information in this announcement is subject to change. None of the Managers or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents assume any responsibility for its accuracy, completeness, or verification and accordingly they disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any and all liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or any such statement.

The Managers and their affiliates are acting exclusively for the Company and the selling shareholders and no one else in connection with the offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company and any selling shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the offering, the Managers and any of their affiliates, acting as investors for their own accounts, may purchase shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell or otherwise deal for their own accounts in such shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references in the offering circular or prospectus, as applicable, to the shares being offered, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or acquisition, placing or dealing by, such Managers and any of their affiliates acting as investors for their own accounts. The Managers do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

Stabilisation

In connection with the offering, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige (the“ Stabilisation Manager”) (or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilisation Manager) may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, overallot securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager (or persons acting on behalf of the Managers) will undertake stabilisation. Any stabilisation action may begin on or after the date of commencement of trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen and, if begun, may end at any time, but it must end no later than 30 calendar days after the date of commencement of trading of the shares in the Company.

Information to Distributors

EEA Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended (“ MiFID II”); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the“ MiFID II Product Governance Requirements”), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any“manufacturer” (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in the Company have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the shares in the Company are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the“ Positive Target Market”). Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in the Company is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom (the“ Negative Target Market,” and together with the Positive Target Market, the“ Target Market Assessment”). The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Managers will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients or eligible counterparties (except for a public offering to investors in Denmark conducted pursuant to a separate prospectus that has been approved by and registered with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority).

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to, the shares in the Company.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the“ UK Product Governance Requirements”), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any“manufacturer” (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in the Company have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the shares in the Company are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels (the“ Positive UK Target Market”). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment,“distributors” (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in the Company is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom (the“Negative UK Target Market,” and together with the Positive UK Target Market, the“ UK Target Market Assessment”). The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, the Managers will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties in the United Kingdom.

For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapter 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in the Company.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Information on alternative performance measures

This announcement contains certain supplemental or alternative measures of operating and financial performance that are not calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (“ IFRS”), and which would be considered non-IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures. These non-IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for, the analysis of the Company's results of operations, financial position, and cash flows as reported under IFRS. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures or ratios included herein.

Attachment

Appendix A - Results Statement