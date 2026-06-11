Lord Buddha's Disciples' Relics Return To India From Mongolia

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha's chief disciples, Arhant Sariputra and Arhant Maudgalyayana, returned to the national capital from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, marking the conclusion of a 10-day exposition held during the auspicious Vesak celebrations.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena personally carried the holy relics back to India after the completion of the exposition on Wednesday. Saxena has been nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the delegation for the return of the holy relics to India.

A 'Profoundly Historic Moment'

Taking on X on Wednesday, Saxena described the occasion as a spiritually significant milestone, stating, "A profoundly historic moment!" He further said, "I am deeply honoured and privileged to bring back the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha's great disciples, from Mongolia to India, after a much-revered 10-day Exposition that coincided with the auspicious Vesak celebrations in Mongolia, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha."

Spiritual Bridge Between Nations

Highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the event, he added, "This sacred exposition in Mongolia was not merely a ceremonial occasion, but a spiritual bridge connecting two ancient civilisations, bound together through the timeless message of Buddha - compassion, wisdom and the ever-lasting pursuit for enlightenment."

Gratitude for Memorable Exposition

The LG also expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the exposition. "I express my deep appreciation to the venerable monks, the Government of Mongolia, the Gandan Tegchenling Monastery, the people of Mongolia and the Embassy of India in Ulaanbaatar, for the meticulous arrangements to make this Exposition a memorable one," he said.

He further added, "I am immensely grateful to PM Narendra Modi ji, for bestowing this great honour upon me. Under his visionary leadership, the cultural, spiritual and diplomatic ties between India and Mongolia have evolved into a robust strategic partnership."

Saxena concluded his message saying, "May this momentous occasion spread the eternal message of Lord Buddha and foster global peace, harmony, and brotherhood." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)