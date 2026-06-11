Chikkamagaluru Hostel Break-In: UP Labourer Arrested For Trespassing Into Medical College Girls Hostel At Midnight

A man was caught red-handed by students after breaking into the Government Medical College girls' hostel on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru in the early hours of Sunday. The incident, which occurred at around 2:30 am, has raised serious concerns over hostel security and repeated safety lapses on the campus.

According to officials, the intruder, identified as Rakesh, a 30-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh working at the medical college construction site, managed to enter the hostel premises during the night. However, instead of panicking, the alert students quickly apprehended him and immediately dialled 112 for emergency assistance. He was later handed over to the police at around 4 am.

Accused Confesses Attempted Theft

During the investigation, police stated that Rakesh reportedly attempted to flee when confronted by the students. On questioning, he confessed that he had entered the hostel with the intention of committing theft. Authorities also revealed that this was not his first attempt, as he had allegedly broken into the hostel on an earlier occasion as well.

Complaint Filed And FIR Registered

Following the incident, Dr Harish, Dean of the Chikkamagaluru Institute of Medical Sciences, lodged a formal complaint with the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Station. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Students Raise Concerns Over Repeated Security Lapses

Students residing in the hostel have expressed serious concern over recurring security issues. They claim that similar incidents have taken place in the past, yet no effective preventive measures have been implemented by the administration.

The latest breach has triggered strong criticism of the college authorities, with students demanding stricter security arrangements and improved surveillance to ensure their safety on campus.