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Simon Adams

Simon Adams


2026-06-11 01:07:40
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Human Rights, Murdoch University
Profile Articles

I have worked in both academia and led international humanitarian organisations, including the Center for Victims of Torture, the world's largest torture rehabilitation organisation. I spent 15 years living in New York, where I led advocacy with the UN Security Council on issues of atrocity prevention, human rights and international justice. I am now the inaugural Professor of Human Rights at Murdoch University in Perth.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Human Rights, Murdoch University
Education
  • 1997 University of New South Wales, PhD in History and Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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