Simon Adams

I have worked in both academia and led international humanitarian organisations, including the Center for Victims of Torture, the world's largest torture rehabilitation organisation. I spent 15 years living in New York, where I led advocacy with the UN Security Council on issues of atrocity prevention, human rights and international justice. I am now the inaugural Professor of Human Rights at Murdoch University in Perth.

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