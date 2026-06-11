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Lavrov: Russia Open To Hear What Europe Has To Say

Lavrov: Russia Open To Hear What Europe Has To Say


2026-06-11 01:07:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke to reporters on Wednesday, revealing that ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France had asked to meet with his deputy at the ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

"We'll meet with them and listen," he remarked, adding that it would be "interesting" to hear what they have to present, given that the leaders of the aforementioned countries, which are their "superiors," have said "offensive things about Russia, resorting to personal attacks on various occasions."

Lavrov noted that while he is not optimistic about the meeting, he is always open to listening what the other side has to say.

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AzerNews

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