U.S. Launches New Strikes Against Iran
“U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression,” CENTCOM stated.Read also: US House of Representatives advances new Ukraine aid package
The post did not specify the specific targets of the strikes or the scale of the operation. There are also no reports yet on the possible consequences of the attack.
As reported by Ukrinform, Donald Trump held a meeting with his national security tea on Wednesday regarding the possibility of new strikes against Iran.
Archive photo: AA
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