Canada Continues Support For Ukraine Despite Russian Threats, Defense Minister Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent

McGuinty said that they firmly supported their Ukrainian colleagues and would continue to do so together with their NATO allies, strengthening the Alliance and standing united. He added that they had expected criticism from Russia, as it did not like NATO's solidarity in helping a country in need.

He emphasized that he is not concerned by Russia's threats to give an“adequate response.”

The defense minister noted that their armed forces were closely monitoring the situation and providing regular updates, while keeping a close watch on all developments. He added that they would continue to steadfastly support Ukraine.

McGuinty assured that Russia's aggressive statement will have no impact on the agreement signed last month with Ukraine regarding the production of drones in Canada for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine andlaunch joint drone production program for AFU

The minister concluded that the cooperation would continue and that they would keep monitoring the situation while maintaining their firm support for their Ukrainian colleagues.

As reported by Ukrinform, a new project to manufacture Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems in Canada was announced in late May.

Photo: David McGuinty, X